2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:33.38 – Allegheny North Swim Club (2017)

Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)

Podium:

Lakeside Aquatic Club, 1:31.09 Rose Bowl, 1:31.46 Bolles School, 1:32.35 Nitro Swimming, 1:32.67 Texas Ford Aquatics, 1:33.34 Carmel Swim Club, 1:33.56 Irvine Novaquatics / SwimMAC Carolina, 1:33.83

Rose Bowl Aquatics boys 4×50 free relay set a new 17-18 National Age Group (NAG) record Wednesday night swimming to a final time of 1:31.46. The relay consisted of Igor Benderskii (18), Logan Noguchi (18), Nathan Kim (17), and Jonathan Gim (18).

Although the team was second, the record counts towards the 17-18 age group as Lakeside’s Maximus Williamson is still 16. Lakside’s winning time of 1:31.06 became the new 15-18 NAG as well as the new meet record.

Rose Bowl’s relay broke the old 17-18 NAG of a 1:32.26 that Dynamo swam at this meet a year ago.

Split Comparison:

Rose Bowl Dynamo Lakeside First 50 Igor Benderskii 23.53 Owen McDonald 23.68 Maximus Williamson 22.89 Second 50 Logan Noguchi 22.95 Leo Rodem 22.96 River Paulk 22.43 Third 50 Nathan Kim 23.06 Cooper Cook 23.36 Cooper Lucas 23.13 Fourth 50 Jonathan Gim 21.92 Idris Muhammad 22.26 Keaton Rice 22.64 1:31.46 1:32.26 1:31.09

The key to Rose Bowl’s relay was Gim, who split a 21.92. That was the fastest split by over three-tenths of a second.