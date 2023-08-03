2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 31 – August 4, 2023
- Prelims 9AM, finals 5PM (Pacific Time)
- LCM (50 meters)
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States
BOYS’ 200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
Meet: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)
- Boys’ 15-16 NAG: 1:33.38 – Allegheny North Swim Club (2017)
- Boys’ 17-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)
- Boys’ 15-18 NAG: 1:32.26 – Dynamo Swim Club (2022)
Podium:
- Lakeside Aquatic Club, 1:31.09
- Rose Bowl, 1:31.46
- Bolles School, 1:32.35
- Nitro Swimming, 1:32.67
- Texas Ford Aquatics, 1:33.34
- Carmel Swim Club, 1:33.56
- Irvine Novaquatics / SwimMAC Carolina, 1:33.83
Rose Bowl Aquatics boys 4×50 free relay set a new 17-18 National Age Group (NAG) record Wednesday night swimming to a final time of 1:31.46. The relay consisted of Igor Benderskii (18), Logan Noguchi (18), Nathan Kim (17), and Jonathan Gim (18).
Although the team was second, the record counts towards the 17-18 age group as Lakeside’s Maximus Williamson is still 16. Lakside’s winning time of 1:31.06 became the new 15-18 NAG as well as the new meet record.
Rose Bowl’s relay broke the old 17-18 NAG of a 1:32.26 that Dynamo swam at this meet a year ago.
Split Comparison:
|Rose Bowl
|Dynamo
|Lakeside
|First 50
|Igor Benderskii
|23.53
|Owen McDonald
|23.68
|Maximus Williamson
|22.89
|Second 50
|Logan Noguchi
|22.95
|Leo Rodem
|22.96
|River Paulk
|22.43
|Third 50
|Nathan Kim
|23.06
|Cooper Cook
|23.36
|Cooper Lucas
|23.13
|Fourth 50
|Jonathan Gim
|21.92
|Idris Muhammad
|22.26
|Keaton Rice
|22.64
|1:31.46
|1:32.26
|1:31.09
The key to Rose Bowl’s relay was Gim, who split a 21.92. That was the fastest split by over three-tenths of a second.