2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Through three days at Summer Juniors in Irvine, some impressive 50 splits have been thrown down during relays.

Highlighting the splits so far was 18 year old Jonathan Gim who anchored Rose Bowl Aquatics boys 4×50 freestyle relay in a 21.92. That was the only sub-22 split of the meet.

That was a huge swim for the Brown commit. Gim has a flat-start best time in the LCM 50 freestyle of 23.21 which he swam earlier this season in June. Gim’s split almost chased down Lakeside Aquatic Club’s relay that went on to win in both a meet and 15-18 National Age Group record. Rose Bowl swam a 1:31.46 compared to Lakeside’s 1:31.09. Notably, Rose Bowl was also under the old meet record.

Another 50 freestyle relay split that has stood out Josh Howat who anchored Nation’s Capital men’s 4×50 medley relay on night 1 of the meet in a 22.27. The 16-year-old Howat has a flat start best time of a 22.76 which he swam to lead off the team’s 4×50 free relay Wednesday night.

To show how much these splits stand out I have compiled the top 10 (out of 200) flying start splits from the meet. The splits are from the flying 4×50 free relay as well as the free leg of the 4×50 medley relay.

Top 10 50 Free Boys Flying Start Splits At Summer Juniors:

Jonathan Gim, Rose Bowl 21.92 Josh Howat, Nation’s Capital 22.27 Kayden Lancaster, Nitro, 22.42 River Raulk, Lakeside, 22.43 Henry Webb, Aquajets/ Aaron Shackell, Carmel, 22.48 – Tyler Kim, Lake Oswego, 22.62 Keaton Rice, Lakeside, 22.64 Kayden Lacaster, Nitro 22.70 Jeremy Kelly, Nitro 22.71

As seen above, the splits by Gim and Howat stand out greatly. Although not in the top 10, Howat’s 22.76 which he led off in was the fastest flat-start lead-off split of the free relays and would sit at #11 on this list of flying start times. Both Howat and Gim are entered in the 50 free tomorrow during the final day of competition.