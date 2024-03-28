Robin Hanson FULL 800 Free Relay Post Race Interview

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Cal won their first NCAA title in the 800 free relay since 1986 last night, recording the fastest time in history at 6:02.26. Anchor swimmer Robin Hanson adds context to the mentality Cal came into the meet with and how they are feeling now heading into the rest of the weekend.