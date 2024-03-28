Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Robin Hanson FULL 800 Free Relay Post Race Interview

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal won their first NCAA title in the 800 free relay since 1986 last night, recording the fastest time in history at 6:02.26. Anchor swimmer Robin Hanson adds context to the mentality Cal came into the meet with and how they are feeling now heading into the rest of the weekend.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!