Sprinter Arianna Zelen Hands Commitment To Wisconsin (2025)

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Arianna Zelen has announced her commitment to further her academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin, beginning in the fall of 2025. Zelen is from Shakopee, Minnesota, where she attends Shakopee High School and trains year-round with South Metro Storm.

Zelen will join her older sister Haley Zelen, who is a current freshman on the team. They will overlap for two years.

“I love their campus and program, with amazing coaches.”

Zelen is a sprint freestyle and breaststroke specialist with Summer Juniors cuts in the 50m free, 100m free, and 100m breast. She recently competed at Speedo Sectionals in Phoenix, where she took 1st in the 50m free in a season best time of 26.58. She also was 3rd in the 100m free (57.22) and 4th in the 100m breast (1:12.42), with both of those swims establishing new personal best times.

Prior to Sectionals Zelen wrapped up her short course season at the Minnesota Senior State Championships. She hit best times in the 50 free (22.97), 100 breast (1:02.64), and 200 IM (2:06.38), with her top finish being the 100 breast in 1st.

In the fall Zelen represented her high school at the Minnesota High School State Championships (Class AA), where she came away with the state title in the 100 free. She stopped the clock at 49.86 to set a best time by half a second. She was also the 4th place finisher in the 100 breast (1:04.44).

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 22.97

100 free – 49.86

200 free – 1:50.57

100 breast – 1:02.64

The Wisconsin Badgers recently finished 4th at the 2024 Big Ten Championships and 15th at the NCAA Championships. The team is under the direction of head coach Yuri Suguiyama, who is finishing up his 6th season at the helm of the program.

With her current best times, Zelen would have scored in the 100 breast and 100 free at this year’s Big Tens. The 100 free was led by Abby Carlson, who took 9th with a time of 48.73, while Hazal Ozkan was the top finisher in the 100 breast at 4th (1:00.11). Ozkan will overlap with Zelen for one season.

Zelen is joined by Sarah Larsen, Molly Yacoviello, Eloise Williamson, Andrea Dworak, Brooke Corrigan, and Lily Van Heel, who is also from Minnesota.

