Isabelle Stadden Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Year

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

California senior Isabelle Stadden has been named the Pac-12 Swimmer of the Year, the conference office announced Thursday.

Stadden won three conference championships this season – the 100-yard backstroke, the 200 backstroke and as part of the Golden Bears’ 200 medley relay. Her efforts helped Cal win the Pac-12 team championship for the first time in three seasons.

Stadden led the Bears to a 7-1 record in dual meets (5-1 Pac-12) and a final national dual meet ranking of No. 4. She also set pool records in the 100 and 200 back at Spieker Aquatics Complex.

Stadden went on to finish second in the 100 back at last week’s NCAA Championships and fourth in the 200 back, both with career-best times. She also was part of the Bears’ 200 medley relay team that took fourth at NCAAs.

Stadden becomes the 11th Golden Bear to be named Pac-12 Swimmer of the Year.