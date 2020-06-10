Returning Conference Points: Big Talents Incoming For ACC Women

The 2020 NCAA Championships were canceled in the coronavirus pandemic – but the virus can’t stop our pre-season coverage for the 2021 campaign. We’re running through a comprehensive preview of each of the Power-5 conferences in Division I, compiling returning conference points and tracking transfers and incoming recruits.

2020 Lookback

Virginia returned to the top of the ACC in 2020, cruising to a 159-point win based on massive points from their juniors (46.05) and freshmen (342), the two highest-scoring classes in the conference. Both classes were represented by a multi-event conference champ: Paige Madden (200/500/1650 free titles for the juniors) and Kate Douglass (200 IM/100 fly titles for the freshmen). UVA swept four of the five relays and also saw senior Morgan Hill take the 100 free.

NC State stole the lone non-Cavalier relay, winning the 400 medley relay. The Wolfpack also pulled off a breaststroke sweep with sophomore Sophie Hansson (100/200 breast) and got wins from freshman Katharine Berkoff (100 back), sophomore Emma Muzzy (200 back), sophomore Kylee Alons (50 free) and sophomore Kate Moore (400 IM).

Louisville had the lone swimming event win outside of those two programs (Grace Oglesby in the 200 fly) and finished third overall.

With those three teams the clear-cut top tier, UNC rose to fourth place in the first year of its new coaching staff under Mark Gangloff. Notre Dame bested Duke for fifth.

Returning Points for 2021

Virginia is built to defend its title, with the entire freshman and junior classes returning. Four Hill relay legs are clearly the biggest losses, but the Cavaliers are plenty deep enough to refill those spots from their growing pool of blue-chip recruits. UVA returns 80% of its individual points, the highest percentage of the top three teams.

NC State graduates more points than Virginia, but does return one more relay leg. Star sprinter Ky-Lee Perry is the key loss, and her splits were high-impact, much like Hill’s were. On the flip side, the Wolfpack are well ahead of Louisville in returning points, and it looks like a very stratified conference with only two real contenders for the 2021 ACC crown.

Louisville drops off badly in returning points, losing seven individual scorers and almost half of its relay legs. In fact, UNC could be primed to make a run, with just 13.5 fewer returning points than Louisville and all but one relay leg returning.

Further down, Florida State sees a big disparity in returning individual points (just 58% returning) and relay legs (a conference-high 19 of 20 returning). That’s because their top two scorers last year were senior divers who are now out the door.

Team Returning Individual Points % Returning Individual Points Returning Relay Legs Virginia 940.5 80% 15/20 NC State 748.5 71% 16/20 Louisville 519.5 62% 12/20 UNC 506 87% 19/20 Notre Dame 441 81% 14/20 Duke 315.5 73% 13/20 Virginia Tech 255 88% 17/20 Florida State 193 58% 19/20 Georgia Tech 131 55% 10/20 Miami 116 100% 16/20 Pitt 91.5 47% 12/20 Boston College 0 0% 15/20

Scorers By Team

Teams are listed in their 2020 conference finish order. Athletes are listed with their year as of the current 2019-2020 season, not their year for the 2020-2021 season.

Virginia (940.5)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Madden, Paige JR 96 Douglass, Kathe FR 91 Nelson, Margare FR 82 Richter, Abigai JR 81 Cuomo, Alexa FR 68 Gmelich, Caroli JR 63 Seiberlich, Emm JR 58 Wenger, Alexis SO 56 Donohoe, Madely FR 54 Earley, Erin JR 51 Nava, Jessica SO 50 Valls, Kyla JR 47.5 Maguire, Marcel JR 36 Menkhaus, Julia SO 32 Porter, Jocelyn JR 28 Bell, Jenn FR 26 Collins, Ella FR 21

NC State (748.5)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Moore, Kathleen JR 87 Alons, Kylee SO 87 Hansson, Sophie SO 84 Muzzy, Emma SO 81 Poole, Julia JR 74 Berkoff, Kathar FR 60.5 Calegan, Olivia JR 58 Maccausland, He FR 48 Foley, Katharin FR 47 Huizinga, Danik JR 40 Mack, Katelyn FR 33 Shumate, Anna JR 20 Synnott, Helene FR 13 Rowe, Sirena JR 12 Fisher, Olivia JR 4

Louisville (519.5)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Openysheva, Ari JR 75 Kraus, Alena SO 64 Hay, Abigail FR 62 Astashkina, Mar JR 62 Regenauer, Chri FR 50.5 Friesen, Morgan JR 47 Sumida, Maria E SO 40 Wheeler, Kaylee SO 31 Dunn, Diana SO 23 Luther, Madison FR 22 Lowe, Carley JR 22 Andrews, Abigai FR 14 Schoof, Ashlyn JR 7

UNC (506)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Hauder, Carolin JR 74 Grund, Emily SO 64 Cole, Emma JR 59 Countie, Grace SO 57.5 Lindner, Sophie SO 56.5 Higgs, Lillian SO 39 Vannote, Elizab FR 35 Reiter, Allyson JR 32 Segard, Grazyn FR 21 Burrell, Paige FR 21 Soule, Mary JR 12 Dragelin, Amy FR 10 Hockenberry, Ta JR 7 Lowe, Heidi SO 7 Perrotta, Brook JR 5 Cooper, Carolin FR 4 Layton, Emma JR 2

Notre Dame (441)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Gillilan, Colee FR 73 Thomas, Luciana SO 70 Straub, Kelly SO 49 Wiese, Annie SO 43 Quast, Carly JR 41 Andrews, Claire JR 31 Isola, Erin JR 28 Stewart, Bayley SO 26 Stone, Lindsay JR 25 Laporte, Madeli SO 23 Fry, Elizabeth FR 17 Grunhard, Caile JR 7 Nicholls, Sarah SO 6 Wittmer, Rachel JR 2

Duke (315.5)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Lee, Easop SO 45 Dean, Constance JR 40 Pish, Melissa SO 28 Watson, Aliyah FR 27 Park, Seohyun FR 27 Shuppert, Emma FR 25.5 Winslow, Ellie JR 18 Snyder, Sarah FR 17 Pullinger, Madd SO 17 Scannell, Quinn JR 14 Whitlow, Cabell SO 14 Morris, Halle JR 12 Hollander, Shay SO 11 Mullin, Kate FR 9 Callard, Lucy SO 7 Lusk, Zoe SO 4

Florida State (193)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Kucheran, Nina SO 40 Alnek, Kertu SO 29 McDonald, Madel SO 26.5 Fernandes, Arya SO 25 Vanovermeiren, FR 20 Terebo, Emma JR 18 Zortea, Ana JR 11.5 Cohen, Madeline JR 7 Womer, Hannah SO 6 Holmes, Stephan SO 4 Emary, Magdalen SO 3 Baker, Katherin SO 2 Moynihan, Rebec JR 1

Virginia Tech (255)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Vereb, Joelle JR 58 Moravek, Teagan SO 44 Travis, Brooke FR 35 Vos, Loulou SO 32 Shackelford, Sa FR 18 Meilus, Emily JR 18 Miller, Morgan FR 14 Larson, Abigail SO 13 Thompson, Jenna FR 7 Mroz, Izzi SO 6 Westwood, Regan JR 5 Landon, Anna SO 4 Smith, Julia FR 1

Georgia Tech (131)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Hidalgo, Cami JR 85 Johnson, Morgan SO 15 Hadd, Madeleine SO 9 Paschal, Alexan JR 7 Switzer, Brooke FR 5 Williams, Nicol SO 5 Campbell, Mcken FR 3 Dekshenieks, Ke SO 2

Pitt (91.5)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Read, Amy SO 46 Buchwald, Seren SO 24 Elliott, Dakota SO 7 Nalls, Madison SO 6.5 Anderson, Daisy FR 5 Fuhrmann, Kate FR 2 Menahem, Shahar JR 1

Miami (116)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Mason, Zorryonn SO 40 Creed, Jessie FR 27 Vallee, Mia FR 22 Haffety, Millie SO 14 Skellett, Alain JR 13

Boston College (0)

No returning individual scorers

New Additions

Virginia easily leads the field in incoming talent. We ranked their recruiting class #2 in the nation, with a good argument for the top spot overall. Alex Walsh is one of the best swimming recruits of the past decade – she probably fits in best as a breaststroker (58.1/2:05.8) or IMer (1:53.6/4:07.9), but could also be an elite backstroker (50.8/1:51.4), and should be an instant relay threat in freestyle (22.0/48.9/1:45.0).

Virginia also gets elite breaststroker Anna Keating (59.0/2:09.2), long course IM standout Emma Weyant (4:07.6 in yards but 4:35.4 in long course meters) and standout flyer Abby Harter (52.3/1:54.7), among others.

Louisville and NC State also have great recruiting classes. Louisville went in big on butterflyers, which is timely after top individual scorer Grace Oglesby used up her eligibility this season. Tristen Ulett (52.0/1:55.7) and Gabi Albiero (51.9/1:55.8) should be an awesome pair, and backstroker Paige Hetrick (52.8/1:53.0) helps fill in some points from a big senior class.

NC State has a really big class, but the early-impact talent is in breaststroke, with 59.7/2:08.0 freshman Abby Arens and 59.6/2:08.6 transfer Andrea Podmanikova.

A few other recruiting classes stand out. Virginia Tech has a relatively small but high-impact class. Distance swimmer Chase Travis (4:41.7/16:05) is one of the best freshman milers in the country. 52.8/1:53.7 backstroker Emma Atkinson is a great pickup, and Spain’s Nadia Gonzalez (2:02.2/57.0/26.1 long course free) is a good addition to the relay pool.

Duke has a big class, led by senior transfer Mia Bullock, the Atlantic-10 Swimmer of the Year and a 53.0 flyer for Fordham. Turkish record-holder Aleyna Ozkan (59.8 long course fly) adds to that fly group, along with 1:56.7 flyer and 4:12.4 IMer Catherine Purnell.

Notre Dame got an impact transfer in 1:00.5 breaststroker Ellie Jew from Arizona, and 52.9/1:55.7 flyer Megan Deuel is one to watch.

Florida State adds 25.6/55.5 long course freestyler Szofia Kurdi.

2021 Outlook

It’s pretty hard to pick against Virginia at this point, with a nearly-200-point edge in returning points, plus the best recruiting class in the conference by a longshot. That’s more a vote in favor of Virginia’s excellence, though, than it is any slight to NC State, which also returns a strong amount of points and adds a good group of newcomers.

It’d be shocking to see anyone challenge those two for the top two spots. Louisville vs UNC could be an intriguing one. The Cardinals have just 13.5 more returning points, and North Carolina brings back all but a single relay leg from last year. But Louisville’s great freshman group could be a difference-maker. And UNC’s freshmen only scored 90 at ACCs last year compared to 148.5 for Louisville, so the underclassmen heavily favor the Cards.

From there, things could get interesting. Notre Dame returns about 125 more points than Duke, and their recruiting classes are very comparable. But Virginia Tech is charging behind them, with a few high-end recruits and 17 of 20 relay legs returning. But will that be enough to make up about 60 points on Duke and almost 200 on Notre Dame?

Florida State has all but one relay leg coming back, and they should upgrade some legs with Kurdi coming in the door.

Way-Too-Early Conference Picks