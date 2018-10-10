Race Video Highlights: World Records & More At Budapest World Cup

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST
- Thursday, October 4th – Saturday, October 6th
- SCM
- Cluster 1 Results
- Entry List
- Results
The 4th stop of the 2018 FINA World Cup in Budapest, Hungary – the same pool that hosted the 2017 FINA World Championships – featured no shortage of blistering performances.
Over the course of 3 days, 3 World Records were broken by Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson in the 50 breast with a 28.56, Brazil’s Nicholas Santos in the 50 fly with a 21.75, and China’s Jianjiahe Wang in the 400 free with a 3:53.97.
There were also a pair of World Cup Records (Kelsi Dahlia in the 100 fly and Vlad Morozov in the 50 free), a World Junior Record (Wang in the 800 free – missed WR by 0.1), and a couple of tied American Records (Blake Pieroni in the 100 free and Kathleen Baker in the 100 IM).
Check out featured race highlights below courtesy of FINA.
World Records
Women’s 50 Breast
- Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 28.56 (World Record)
- Yulia Efimova (RUS) – 29.22
- Molly Hannis (USA) – 29.51
A fantastic record-swim from Jamaica’s swimming queen – Alia Atkinson! #50BREAST #Budapest #SWC18 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV pic.twitter.com/U9yrHoMRPQ
— FINA (@fina1908) October 6, 2018
Men’s 50 Fly
- Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 21.75 (World Record)
- Chad le Clos (RSA) – 22.11
- Kosuke Matsui (JPN) – 22.62
Records have been falling throughout the series so far and we were treated to a world record swim in the Men’s 50m Fly #speedo #omegawatches 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV pic.twitter.com/StZAQ4do4Q
— FINA (@fina1908) October 6, 2018
Women’s 400 Free
- Jianjiahe Wang (CHN) – 3:53.97 (World Record)
- Leah Smith (USA) – 3:58.94
- Femke Heemskerk (NED) – 4:00.03
Wang Jianjiahe of China is creating waves in more ways than one. Here she is in the Women’s 400m Free.
📌 Instagram: @fina1908
📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV
📲 FINApp pic.twitter.com/XLAzzdxEk4
— FINA (@fina1908) October 4, 2018
Other Available Races
Women’s 800 Free
- Jianjiahe Wang (CHN) – 7:59.44 (World Junior Record)*
- Leah Smith (USA) – 8:16.25
- Anna Egorova (RUS) – 8:22.24
*Missed WR by 0.1
The women’s 800m Freestyle featured the name on everybody’s lips at the moment… 16yr old Wang Jianjiahe from China.
📌 Instagram: @fina1908
📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV
📲 FINApp pic.twitter.com/f6YUoATCC5
— FINA (@fina1908) October 6, 2018
Women’s 100 Breast
- Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 1:02.80
- Yulia Efimova (RUS) – 1:03.48
- Vitalina Simonova (RUS) – 1:04.67
The Women’s 100m Breaststroke featured two of the world’s best exponents in Atkinson and Efimova. #100BREAST #Budapest #SWC18
📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV 😊 pic.twitter.com/p2XrE7lbUt
— FINA (@fina1908) October 5, 2018
Men’s 100 Free
- Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 45.30
- Blake Pieroni (USA) – 46.25 (American Record)*
- Pieter Timmers (BEL) – 46.67
*Ties Ian Crocker
Russian Vladimir Morozov was looking for top spot in the Men’s 100m Freestyle. 😊
📌 Instagram: @fina1908
📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV
📲 FINApp pic.twitter.com/phfPgEOQuS
— FINA (@fina1908) October 5, 2018
Women’s 200 Free
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:51.60
- Femke Heemskerk (NED) – 1:52.04
- Jianjiahe Wang (CHN) – 1:53.31
Day 1 was not one for the scrapbook for Sarah Sjöström who was looking for the win in the 200m Freestyle #200FREE #Budapest #SWC18 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV 😊 pic.twitter.com/O4Rj3iTxVX
— FINA (@fina1908) October 5, 2018
Women’s 400 IM
- Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:23.55
- Yui Ohashi (JPN) – 4:27.23
- Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) – 4:30.00
Katinka Hosszu loves racing in front of a home crowd and here she is kicking things off on Day 2 in Budapest. 😊
📌 Instagram: @fina1908
📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV
📲 FINApp pic.twitter.com/yotYAJFT4X
— FINA (@fina1908) October 5, 2018
Men’s 50 Free
- Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 20.51
- Benjamin Proud (GBR) – 20.89
- Bradley Tandy (RSA) – 21.06
Russia’s sprint-king Vladimir Morozov was about to attack the records again in the 100m Free. #OMEGAOfficialTimekeeper #RecordingDreams @speedo 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV pic.twitter.com/1gXOJU3uGy
— FINA (@fina1908) October 4, 2018
Men’s 100 Breast
- Felipe Lima (BRA) – 56.69
- Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 56.97
- Wang Lizhuo (CHN) – 57.03
The Men’s 100m Breast was a difficult race to predict. @omegawatches #OMEGAOfficialTimekeeper #RecordingDreams @speedo 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV pic.twitter.com/QZbJTvsNBk
— FINA (@fina1908) October 4, 2018
Men’s 100 Fly
- Chad le Clos (RSA) – 49.22
- Mehdy Metella (FRA) – 49.71
- Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 50.12
South Africa’s Chad le Clos was the only man to duck under 51 seconds in the morning session and was the obvious favourite in the Men’s 100m Fly. #Budapest #FINA #SWC18 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV pic.twitter.com/4EO4KMD58E
— FINA (@fina1908) October 4, 2018
Women’s 100 IM
- Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 57.64
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 57.75
- Kathleen Baker (USA) – 58.02 (American Record)*
*Ties Katie Meili
Hungary’s Iron Lady was looking to create a little bit of history by taking her 400th World Cup medal in the 100m Individual Medley. #Budapest #FINA #SWC18 #100IM 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV pic.twitter.com/Hofv6fNyHZ
— FINA (@fina1908) October 4, 2018
Leave a Reply