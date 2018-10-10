Race Video Highlights: World Records & More At Budapest World Cup

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

The 4th stop of the 2018 FINA World Cup in Budapest, Hungary – the same pool that hosted the 2017 FINA World Championships – featured no shortage of blistering performances.

Over the course of 3 days, 3 World Records were broken by Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson in the 50 breast with a 28.56, Brazil’s Nicholas Santos in the 50 fly with a 21.75, and China’s Jianjiahe Wang in the 400 free with a 3:53.97.

There were also a pair of World Cup Records (Kelsi Dahlia in the 100 fly and Vlad Morozov in the 50 free), a World Junior Record (Wang in the 800 free – missed WR by 0.1), and a couple of tied American Records (Blake Pieroni in the 100 free and Kathleen Baker in the 100 IM).

Check out featured race highlights below courtesy of FINA.

World Records

Women’s 50 Breast

  1. Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 28.56 (World Record)
  2. Yulia Efimova (RUS) – 29.22
  3. Molly Hannis (USA) – 29.51

Men’s 50 Fly

  1. Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 21.75 (World Record)
  2. Chad le Clos (RSA) – 22.11
  3. Kosuke Matsui (JPN) – 22.62

Women’s 400 Free

  1. Jianjiahe Wang (CHN) – 3:53.97 (World Record)
  2. Leah Smith (USA) – 3:58.94
  3. Femke Heemskerk (NED) – 4:00.03

Other Available Races

Women’s 800 Free

  1. Jianjiahe Wang (CHN) – 7:59.44 (World Junior Record)*
  2. Leah Smith (USA) – 8:16.25
  3. Anna Egorova (RUS) – 8:22.24

*Missed WR by 0.1

Women’s 100 Breast

  1. Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 1:02.80
  2. Yulia Efimova (RUS) – 1:03.48
  3. Vitalina Simonova (RUS) – 1:04.67

Men’s 100 Free

  1. Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 45.30
  2. Blake Pieroni (USA) – 46.25 (American Record)*
  3. Pieter Timmers (BEL) – 46.67

*Ties Ian Crocker

Women’s 200 Free

  1. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:51.60
  2. Femke Heemskerk (NED) – 1:52.04
  3. Jianjiahe Wang (CHN) – 1:53.31

Women’s 400 IM

  1. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 4:23.55
  2. Yui Ohashi (JPN) – 4:27.23
  3. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN) – 4:30.00

Men’s 50 Free

  1. Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 20.51
  2. Benjamin Proud (GBR) – 20.89
  3. Bradley Tandy (RSA) – 21.06

Men’s 100 Breast

  1. Felipe Lima (BRA) – 56.69
  2. Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 56.97
  3. Wang Lizhuo (CHN) – 57.03

Men’s 100 Fly

  1. Chad le Clos (RSA) – 49.22
  2. Mehdy Metella (FRA) – 49.71
  3. Nicholas Santos (BRA) – 50.12

Women’s 100 IM

  1. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 57.64
  2. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 57.75
  3. Kathleen Baker (USA) – 58.02 (American Record)*

*Ties Katie Meili

