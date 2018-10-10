Race Video Highlights: World Records & More At Budapest World Cup

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

The 4th stop of the 2018 FINA World Cup in Budapest, Hungary – the same pool that hosted the 2017 FINA World Championships – featured no shortage of blistering performances.

Over the course of 3 days, 3 World Records were broken by Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson in the 50 breast with a 28.56, Brazil’s Nicholas Santos in the 50 fly with a 21.75, and China’s Jianjiahe Wang in the 400 free with a 3:53.97.

There were also a pair of World Cup Records (Kelsi Dahlia in the 100 fly and Vlad Morozov in the 50 free), a World Junior Record (Wang in the 800 free – missed WR by 0.1), and a couple of tied American Records (Blake Pieroni in the 100 free and Kathleen Baker in the 100 IM).

Check out featured race highlights below courtesy of FINA.

World Records

Women’s 50 Breast

Men’s 50 Fly

Records have been falling throughout the series so far and we were treated to a world record swim in the Men’s 50m Fly #speedo #omegawatches 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV pic.twitter.com/StZAQ4do4Q — FINA (@fina1908) October 6, 2018

Women’s 400 Free

Wang Jianjiahe of China is creating waves in more ways than one. Here she is in the Women’s 400m Free.

📌 Instagram: @fina1908

📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV

📲 FINApp pic.twitter.com/XLAzzdxEk4 — FINA (@fina1908) October 4, 2018

Other Available Races

Women’s 800 Free

*Missed WR by 0.1

The women’s 800m Freestyle featured the name on everybody’s lips at the moment… 16yr old Wang Jianjiahe from China.

📌 Instagram: @fina1908

📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV

📲 FINApp pic.twitter.com/f6YUoATCC5 — FINA (@fina1908) October 6, 2018

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Free

*Ties Ian Crocker

Russian Vladimir Morozov was looking for top spot in the Men’s 100m Freestyle. 😊

📌 Instagram: @fina1908

📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV

📲 FINApp pic.twitter.com/phfPgEOQuS — FINA (@fina1908) October 5, 2018

Women’s 200 Free

Day 1 was not one for the scrapbook for Sarah Sjöström who was looking for the win in the 200m Freestyle #200FREE #Budapest #SWC18 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV 😊 pic.twitter.com/O4Rj3iTxVX — FINA (@fina1908) October 5, 2018

Women’s 400 IM

Katinka Hosszu loves racing in front of a home crowd and here she is kicking things off on Day 2 in Budapest. 😊

📌 Instagram: @fina1908

📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV

📲 FINApp pic.twitter.com/yotYAJFT4X — FINA (@fina1908) October 5, 2018

Men’s 50 Free

Men’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Fly

South Africa’s Chad le Clos was the only man to duck under 51 seconds in the morning session and was the obvious favourite in the Men’s 100m Fly. #Budapest #FINA #SWC18 📺 https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV pic.twitter.com/4EO4KMD58E — FINA (@fina1908) October 4, 2018

Women’s 100 IM

*Ties Katie Meili