2018 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Heading into day 4 finals, Russia remains atop the overall swimming medal table at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games taking place in Buenos Aires. With 3 more finals sessions yet to pass, Russia has 5 golds and 1 bronze for 6 medals total. Right behind is the nation of Hungary, who holds 4 golds and 1 silver for 6 medals in all. Rounding out the top 3 nations is China, who claimed 2 gold medals thus far, in addition to 1 silver and 1 bronze for 4 medals all told.

Ajna Kesely of Hungary gave her nation one of the aforementioned golds why topping home country favorite Delfina Pignatiello in the women’s 800m freestyle, but dominating Hungarian teenager Kristof Milak fell short of the top prize in the men’s 100m fly last night. It was Russia’s Andrei Minakov who got the job done to add to his nation’s tally in national record-setting form for a mild upset.

Moldova got on the board in the form of Tatiana Salcutan‘s impressive performance in the 200m back, while the Czech Republic also snagged the spot atop the podium in the women’s 100m free, courtesy of Barbora Seemanova.

Russia capped the night with a win in the men’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay, with Brazil making its mark with silver and Italy with the bronze.

Medal table through Day 3 at the Youth Olympic Games