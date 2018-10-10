FINIS Set of the Week: Test Set – Pure Endurance

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set comes from Ross Davenport, a three-time Olympian and a senior account manager for FINIS.

A standard workout to be repeated weekly. The fitter you become, the faster you go!

TEST SET

12 x 25 Warm up, nice and smooth

12 x 200 Main Stroke on Generous Interval, FAST PACE

***Must hold the time of the first 200, for all 12

For more awesome workouts, visit FINIS’ Training Tips & Workouts page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.