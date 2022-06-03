Pro Swim Series: Mission Viejo- Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

FRIDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

On night three of the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM. and 100 fly will be contested. We see many swimmers taking on doubles this session, such as Katie Grimes (200 back/400 IM), Bella Sims (200 free/400 IM), and Trenton Julian (200 free/100 fly).

Some of these races will give us a preview of World Championships, which happen just two weeks from now. Grimes is the top seed in the women’s 400 IM (4:43.46), an event that she just set a massive personal best in at trials and will be racing at worlds. After she went a best time by nearly a second in the 400 free last night, we could potentially see another drop tonight. In addition, the 16-year-old the second seed in the 200 back (2:12.58), just 0.08 seconds behind Isabelle Stadden.

Claire Weinstein and Bella Sims are the top two seeds in the women’s 200 free with times of 2:00.36 and 2:00.95 respectively, Both of these swimmers are qualified to swim on Team USA’s 4×200 free relay at worlds, while Weinstein is also swimming the 200 free individually. Sims is also seeded second in the 400 IM. Trenton Julian is seeded second in the men’s 200 free (1:49.94) and the top seed in the 100 fly (53.04), with Grant House taking the top spot in the former event out of prelims (1:49.90).

Women’s 200 free

World Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA): 1:52.98

American Record: Allison Schmitt: 1:53.61

US Open Record: Allison Schmitt/Katie Ledecky (USA): 1:54.40

Pro Swim Record: Katie Ledecky (USA): 1:54.40

Top 3:

The two Sandpipers of Nevada, Claire Weinstein and Bella Sims, were dominant throughout the race and were ahead of the rest of the field by over a second. Sims took it out very fast, splitting 58.08 on her first 100 before closing a bit slower in 1:00.89. She led for the first 150 meters of the race, before Weinstein came charging home in a blistering 29.24 last 50 to take the win. Both Weinstein and Sims were a bit off their trials times of 1:57.04 and 1:57.71 respecitvley.

Arizona State swimmer Lindsay Looney rounded out the top three, finishing with a time of 2:00.03. This was a new personal best for her, an improvement from the 2:00.86 she swam all the way back at the 2019 Nationals meet.

Men’s 200 free

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER): 1:42.00

American Record: Michael Phelps: 1:42.96

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 1:44.10

Pro Swim Record: Sun Yang (CHN): 1:44.82

Top 3:

Grant House took an early lead in this race and flipped in first at the 100 mark with a 52.18 split. However, Trenton Julian came roaring back on the second 100, and ended up having a body length lead over the competition to take the win. He split 55.64 on his back half compared to House’s 56.26.

House ended up being outtouched by his ASU teammate Patrick Sammon by 0.01 of a second and fell to third. Sammon was trailing Julian and House by nearly a second at the 150 mark, but had a speedy 27.01 final 50 to run down House. That split was over a second faster than his third 50 time of 28.22.

Women’s 200 back

World Record: Regan Smith (USA): 2:03.35

American Record: Regan Smith: 2:03.35

US Open Record: Phoebe Bacon (USA): 2:05.08

Pro Swim Record: Regan Smith (USA): 2:05.94

Isabelle Stadden had nearly a second lead over the rest of the field when she flipped in 1:03.04 at the 100 mark, but Katie Grimes closed with a 32.14 final 50 to take the win by 0.07 seconds.

For Grimes, her time of 2:09.52 was a best time by nearly two seconds, faster than the 2:11.31 she swam in the prelims of International Team Trials this April. Her time is also the 11th fastest performance in the girls’15-16 age group. Stadden, who finished fourth in the finals of the 200 back in a time of 2:09.69 at trials, was just a bit faster today when she clocked a 2:09.59.

Florida commit Jojo Ramey took third in 2:14.51, a few seconds slower than the 2:10.92 she swam to finish 8th at International Trials.

Men’s 200 back

World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA): 1:51.92

American Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:51.92

US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA): 1:53.08

Pro Swim Record: Xu Jiayu (CHN): 1:55.04

Jack Dolan – 2:01.90 (ASU) David Cespedes Echeverri – 2:04.68 (Unattached) Harry Homans – 2:05.03 (Unattached)

Women’s 400 IM

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:26.36

American Record: Katie Hoff: 4:31.12

US Open Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:31.07

Pro Swim Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:31.07

Men’s 400 IM

World Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 4:03.84

American Record: Michael Phelps: 4:03.84

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 4:05.25

Pro Swim Record: Chase Kalisz (USA): 4:08.92

Women’s 100 fly

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 55.48

American Record: Torri Huske: 55.66

US Open Record: Torri Huske (USA): 55.66

Pro Swim Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 56.38

Men’s 100 fly