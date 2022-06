WATCH: Grimes, Marchand, Weinstein, And Others Race At The Mission Viejo PSS

David Curtiss Ties For 11th Fastest U.S. Performer Of All Time With 21.76 50 FR After setting a lifetime best in the 50 free, SwimSwam caught up with Curtiss about his performances, as well as his swimming plans for this summer.

Pro Swim Series: Mission Viejo – Day 4 Finals Live Recap Follow along here for a live recap of the last finals session of the 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, California.

Pro Swim Series: Mission Viejo – Day 4 Prelims Live Recap The last prelims session of the Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo kicks off this morning, featuring the 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free.

Katie Grimes Drops A 4:36.77 400 IM Minutes After Setting Best Time In 200 Back The 16-year-old was just tenths off her best time in the 400 IM 20 minutes after dropping two seconds in the 200 back at the Mission Viejo PSS.