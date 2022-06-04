Pro Swim Series: Mission Viejo – Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The last prelims session of the Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo kicks off this morning, featuring the 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free. Many of the events today include a top seed who is seeded well ahead of the rest of the field. Cal’s Isabelle Stadden comes into the women’s 100 back with her personal best of 58.99, making her the only woman in the field to enter with a time under 1:00. Similarly, Justin Ress is seeded first in the men’s 100 back by nearly two full seconds. Will Licon comes in as the top men’s 200 breaststroker by over four seconds.

Polish national Katarzyna Wasick swam close to her personal best to win the women’s 100 free on Thursday night, and enters as the top seed in the 50 free this morning. Given the 50 has historically been Wasick’s best event, and she had a great 100 a few days ago, we might see a low-24 out of her tonight.

Ryan Held will try to win the men’s 50 free today after taking the 100 free on Thursday night. His work is cut out for him, as he’ll have to contend with Justin Ress and David Curtiss, but Held is the top seed.

