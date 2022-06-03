Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo: Only 2 Scratches for Day 3 Finals

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO
- June 1 – 4, 2022
- LCM (50 meters)
- Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, CA
- Meet Central
- Day 2 Finals Heat Sheets
It’s the penultimate night of finals in Mission Viejo, and the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly will race.
There were only two scratches heading into tonight’s session. Joshua Hanson scratched the ‘B’ final of the men’s 200 back. In prelims, the 28 year-old swam 2:13.74 to qualify in 12th place. He’s slated to race the 100 back on Day 4. With that scratch, only six men will race in the ‘B’ final, as only fifteen swimmers raced this morning.
The second scratch is Colby Mefford in the session’s final event: the men’s 100 fly. Mefford went 55.07 in the morning, good for 10th place. Scratching the 100 fly means he avoids a double; he’s swimming in the ‘A’ final of the 200 free earlier in the session. In that event, the Cal junior qualified 6th in 1:53.91. He’s entered in the 100 back and 50 free on Day 4.
Full Scratch Report
Women’s 200 Free
- No Scratches
Men’s 200 Free
- No scratches
Women’s 200 Back
- No Scratches
Men’s 200 Back
- #12 Joshua Hanson
Women’s 400 IM
- No Scratches
Men’s 400 IM
- No scratches
Women’s 100 Fly
- No scratches
Men’s 100 Fly
- #10 Colby Mefford