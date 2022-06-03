Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo: Only 2 Scratches for Day 3 Finals

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

June 1 – 4, 2022

LCM (50 meters)

Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, CA

Meet Central

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheets

It’s the penultimate night of finals in Mission Viejo, and the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly will race.

There were only two scratches heading into tonight’s session. Joshua Hanson scratched the ‘B’ final of the men’s 200 back. In prelims, the 28 year-old swam 2:13.74 to qualify in 12th place. He’s slated to race the 100 back on Day 4. With that scratch, only six men will race in the ‘B’ final, as only fifteen swimmers raced this morning.

The second scratch is Colby Mefford in the session’s final event: the men’s 100 fly. Mefford went 55.07 in the morning, good for 10th place. Scratching the 100 fly means he avoids a double; he’s swimming in the ‘A’ final of the 200 free earlier in the session. In that event, the Cal junior qualified 6th in 1:53.91. He’s entered in the 100 back and 50 free on Day 4.

Full Scratch Report

Women’s 200 Free

No Scratches

Men’s 200 Free

No scratches

Women’s 200 Back

No Scratches

Men’s 200 Back

Women’s 400 IM

No Scratches

Men’s 400 IM

No scratches

Women’s 100 Fly

No scratches

Men’s 100 Fly