Pro Swim Series: Mission Viejo- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

June 1 to 4, 2022

LCM (50m)

Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, CA

The third day of the Mission Viejo Pro Swim kicks off this morning at 9 AM local time with a slew of World Championship team members headlining the prelim session. Sandpipers’ Claire Weinstein, fresh off of a breakout performance at Trials a month ago, comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 free, while Trenton Julian comes in as the top seed on the men’s side.

A pair of collegians lead the field in the 200 back, as Cal undergrad Isabelle Stadden comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 back, while Arizona State swimmer Jack Dolan leads the way in the men’s 200 back. Sandpipers’ Katie Grimes, who set a new lifetime best in the 400 free last night, comes in as the top seed in the women’s 400 IM, while Frenchman and ASU superstar Leon Marchand sits as the top seed in the men’s side.

The session will wrap up with the 100 fly, with USC undergrad Anicka Delgado holding the top women’s seed and Julian sitting atop the men’s field.

Women’s 200 free

Top 8 finishers:

Claire Weinstein (SAND): 2:00.36 Bella Sims (SAND): 2:00.95 Justina Kozan (Unattached): 2:01.27 Kyla Leibel (TEX): 2:01.42 Sophia Kundryashova (Unattached): 2:02.39 Lindsay Looney (SUN): 2:02.48 Ayla Spitz (Unattached): 2:02.63 Lainey Mullins (SSC): 2:03.69

A pair of Sandpiper high schoolers, Claire Weinstein and Bella Sims, took the top two seeds heading into tonight’s finals. Both Sims and Weinstein were well off of their seeds, coasting to victory in their respective heats.

A third high schooler, Justina Kozan, rounded out the top three after touching in 2:01.27. Kozan is a local product of Mission Viejo, recently moving back to represent the Nadadores after a short stint with Mark Schubert’s The Swim Team.

Men’s 200 free

Top 8 qualifiers:

Grant House (SUN): 1:49.90 Trenton Julian (Unattached): 1:49.94 Patrick Sammon (SUN): 1:50.18 Marwan Aly ElKamash (ISC): 1:50.75 Julian Hill (SUN): 1:51.39 Colby Mefford (Unattached): 1:53.91 Jack Dolan (SUN): 1:54.17 Tiago Behar (SUN): 1:54.22

Arizona State’s Grant House took the top seed in the men’s 200 free, winning his heat in 1:49.90. He will be joined by an additional four Sun Devil swimmers in the A final tonight, as Arizona State placed 5 swimmers in the A final.

Top seed Trenton Julian cruised to victory in the final heat, touching in 1:49.94 to qualify just behind House.

Women’s 200 back

Top 8 finishers:

Isabelle Stadden (CAL): 2:12.50 Katie Grimes (SAND): 2:12.58 Summer Stanfield (UTAH): 2:14.77 JoJo Ramey (FAST): 2:15.96 Taylor McCoy (MVN): 2:16.58 Hazel Derr (PAC): 2:17.07 Alexa Conner (Unattached): 2:17.09 Teagan O’Dell (NOVA): 2:17.80

Cal undergrad Isabelle Stadden defended her top seed this morning, winning the final heat in 2:12.50. She was pushed in that race by Sandpipers’ Katie Grimes, who touched just .08 back and qualified second in 2:12.58.

Utah undergrad Summer Stanfield qualified third in 2:14.77, squarely ahead of Fishers’ JoJo Ramey, a Florida commit, who qualified fourth in 2:15.96.

Men’s 200 back

Top 8 finishers:

Harry Homans (Unattached): 2:05.17 David Cespedes Echeverri (Unattached): 2:05.86 Parker McOmber (UTAH): 2:06.15 Jack Dolan (SUN): 2:06.20 Jacque Wenger (Unattached): 2:06.40 Diego Camacho Salgado (Unattached): 2:06.44 Luke Ellis (SAND): 2:07.98 Kenta Chiyo (GWSC): 2:08.81

Harry Homans cruised to the top seed for tonight’s 200 back final in 2:05.17, three quarters of a second clear of the field. David Cespedes Echeverri was only the only other swimmer under 2:06, qualifying second in 2:05.86.

Top seed Jack Dolan, an Arizona State undergrad, qualified fourth in 2:06.20, nearly 6 seconds off of his seed. 15 year old Luke Ellis of Sandpipers qualified for the A final, finishing in 2:07.98.

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 100 fly

