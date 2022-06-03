Wisconsin Swimming & Diving Adds Cal Volunteer Matt Martinez to Coaching Staff

The University of Wisconsin has hired Matt Martinez to join the swimming and diving program as an assistant coach. Martinez replaces Eric Posegay, who left the program after the NCAA Championships to become the new USA Swimming Junior National Team Director.

Martinez spent last season as a volunteer assistant with the NCAA Champion Cal Golden Bears men’s program. According to Wisconsin’s press release, he spent time working with all of the team’s training groups throughout the season, including NCAA champions Hugo Gonzalez and Destin Lasco.

Wisconsin head coach Yuri Suguiyama began his collegiate coaching career with the Cal men’s program. After leading Katie Ledecky to her first Olympic gold medal in 2012, he was hired that fall as an assistant at Cal, and was there for six seasons before coming to Wisconsin.

“As I looked to fill this position, my key two criteria were finding someone who would be a positive force in out student-athletes’ lives and someone who has coached at a high level. In Matt, I believe we found the perfect fit,” Suguiyama added. “His energy and enthusiasm on the pool deck coupled with his time working with the National Champions will benefit our program from day one. We can’t wait to welcome him to Madison!”

Prior to Cal, Martinez spent the 2019-2020 season as an assistant coach with the Warringah Aquatic Swim Club in New South Wales, Australia. Before that, he spent a season as an assistant at Binghamton, a season as a volunteer assistant at Notre Dame, and two seasons as a graduate assistant at Saint Louis University.

He also has stops with the Scottsdale Aquatic Club, Round Hill Country Club, and Arizona high school powerhouse Brophy Prep.

“I’d like to thank Yuri Suguiyama for this incredible opportunity and welcoming me into the Wisconsin Swimming & Diving Family,” Martinez said. “With the help of an amazing coaching staff, Yuri has truly set a plan in motion for this program to compete for Big Ten and NCAA championships, and I am looking forward to using my own experiences in the sport to help the Badgers take that next step.

“I want to thank Dave Durden, Chase Kreitler, and David Marsh for their mentorship during my time with the Golden Bears. Now I’m excited to get started in Madison and start working with our student-athletes to achieve their goals in the pool and classroom. Go Badgers!”

Martinez earned his bachelor of arts degree from Arizona State in 2014 and completed his master of arts from Saint Louis University in 2017. In college, he was a manager for the swimming programs at Arizona State for one season and played on the Arizona State men’s club water polo team for one season.