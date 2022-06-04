Distance Freestyler Isabelle Halsall Commits to St. Norbert College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Isabelle Halsall, a 2022 graduate from Woodstock, Illinois, has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at St. Norbert College. Halsall is a graduate of Woodstock High School. She trains and competes at the club level with the Woodstock Dolphins Swim Team.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to St. Norbert College. I felt that the goals the coaches have for the team lined up with the goals I have for myself. I am thrilled to continue swimming, and I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for encouraging me to do so.”

Halsall is primarily a freestyler who specializes in the longer distance events.

Best Times SCY:

200 free – 2:06.89

500 free – 5:31.14

1000 free – 11:16.98

1650 free – 19:18.97

St. Norbert College is a Division III program located in De Pere, Wisconsin. They are part of the Midwest Conference, which includes teams such as Grinnell, Lake Forest, and Lawrence. At the 2022 Midwest Conference Championships, St. Norbert finished 3rd out of nine teams, earning a total of 554 points. Grinnell was first with 944 points, and Lake Forest finished 2nd with 637.

Halsall will be an asset to the Green Knight’s distance group, as she carries potential scoring ability. In 2022, St. Norbert only had two finalists in the 500 freestyle at Conference. Freshman Lexi LaCombe finished 10th in 5:25.90 and junior Katelyn Holmstrom came in 15th. With her best time, Halsall would have finished 13th.

In the 1650, St. Norbert had two swimmers entered in the race. Lexi LaCombe finished 4th and senior Maggie Mullican took 16th. Halsall could bring in significant points for the Green Knights in this event, as her best time would’ve placed her 8th.

In the fall, Halsall will be joined in De Pere by fellow class of 2022 graduate Allison Boyer, a sprint freestyle and breaststroke specialist.

