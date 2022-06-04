Anti Wave – Global Polo Innovation Since 1972

Courtesy of Anti Wave Global Pty Ltd, a SwimSwam partner.

Since the release of the original Anti Goal in 1972 at the Munich Olympic Games, Anti Wave has been at the forefront of the innovation, development and supply of top performance water polo competition and training equipment around the world.

Anti Wave water polo products have been selected at top national and international events since this time, and are also a favourite for the equally important smaller club, school and local water polo training and competition facilities.

Anti Wave Water Polo products include Water Polo Goals, Water Polo Playing Fields, Referee Walkways including Goal Judge Station with Ball holders and Officials Platforms, Ball Start Sets for competition game starts, Team Players Benches & Inflatable Polo BackStop with Advertising. Relevant competition product comply fully with current FINA/LEN regulations.

With over 50 years of equipping the worlds finest water polo venues, Anti Wave are well positioned to make your facility or competition a success no matter the size – from the smallest club venues to the top international competitions.

Official Polo Goals and Field of USA Water Polo:

Anti Wave USA is proud to continue its longstanding commitment to water polo in the USA by renewing their partnership as the Official Suppliers of Polo Goals and Polo Fields to USA Water Polo for the period 2021 to 2024.

Anti Wave continues it long history as the worlds preferred supplier for top performance water polo equipment, and is proud to continue to work with USA Water Polo in the provision of Water Polo equipment across the USA.

NEW Global Anti Goals:

Anti Wave is pleased to announce that the Global Anti Goal has now shipped to 30 countries since release in Mid 2021, selected for top clubs and facilities in Australia, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Gulf.

The result of over 50 years of global experience in water polo goal innovation, design and production, the Global Anti Goal release saw the blending of cutting-edge materials and production with innovative goal design. The result is a light-weight, heavy-duty, full-sized polo goal that meets the needs of all clubs and facilities around the world.

Designed and produced in Australia, the Global Anti Goal features an innovative high strength foldable goal design with small footprint for economic poolside storage options.

Oversized HD PE Foam flotation elements provide excellent stability of the goal during gameplay, and specially designed rear bumpers protect pool edge tiles from damage.

The Global Anti Goal is the official Polo Goal of USA Water Polo and was selected for the 2021 USA Water Polo Junior Olympics competition. An immediate global favourite.

AWE392 SNR Global Goal 1.2m (below left) with Black Net (FINA Regulation 3m x 0.9m Front Frame, more compact 1.2m width, suitable for mostpools):

AWE394 SNR Global Goal 1.4m (below right) with Black Net (FINA front frame, 1.4m width, includes both 750mm and current 1080mm FINA Anchors):

AWE390 JNR Global Goals with Black Net (2.5m x 0.8m Front Frame). Compliant with official FINA BEACH Polo Regulations:

Global Inflatable Goals:

The Global Inflatable Goal Range – in Senior, Beach Polo and Junior sizes – blends high quality, durable materials and components with a compact and easy to transport and lightweight design, including a tough waterproof carry bag and high volume foot pump.

The Global Anti Goals are an easily transportable, durable and affordable inflatable option for polo clubs and pools for both training and competition. Features heavy duty Marine Grate PVC materials with 2 x SS316 D Rings located on each side for attachment. Also features HD Marine Grade PVC Carry Bag designed to be slightly oversized to easily return goal to the bag and carry the pump and a few extra items.

Designed and tested in Australia to withstand the harshest club and school environments.

Above and Below: Anti Wave Global Inflatable Goal – JNR model

When performance counts pools choose Anti Wave:

Above: USA Water Polo JNR Olympics 2021

Anti Wave are global leaders in the design, innovation and supply of Competition Swimming, Water Polo, Pool Deck, Leisure and Pool Programming equipment.

Anti Wave has a long and tested history with over 50 years of world leading innovation & product development.

With a widespread global network of Authorised Distributers and Licensees, ensuring the best local availability and service.

Anti Wave products are designed and tested in Australia, and produced to withstand the toughest environments and conditions.

Anti Wave Global Pty Ltd

Brisbane, Australia

Anti Wave Web HQ: www.anti.to

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AntiWaveInternational

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/antiwave_global/

Email: [email protected]