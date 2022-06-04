French National Championships Finalist Chloe Braun Commits to UCSD

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chloe Braun, a French National Championships finalist, has recently announced her commitment to swim at the University of California – San Diego (UCSD) for the 2022-23 season. Braun is from Toulouse and currently trains and competes with the Dauphins Toulouse OEC, one of France’s premier swim programs.

I am so happy to announce my commitment to swim and study at UCSD ! Thank you to everyone that helped and supported me through all this 🙂 Can’t wait to be part of this amazing team ! Go Tritons ! 🔱

Braun is primarily a breaststroke and butterfly specialist. She has competed at various top level French national meets, including the French National Championships, the French Elite Championships, the French Junior Championships, and the European Junior Championships.

In June of 2021, Braun competed at the French National Championships, which also served as France’s Olympic Trials. She competed in four individual events, qualifying for finals in three. The 100-meter breaststroke was her highest finish, where she touched third in a 1:10.55. She was less than two seconds away from first place, however none of the swimmers achieved the Olympic Qualifying Standard.

Braun also competed in the 200-meter breast, where she placed 5th. She posted a 2:32.12, which was a .63-second drop from her prelims swim.

About a month later, Braun competed at the 2021 European Junior Championships in Rome. There, she set new best times in both the 50- and 100-meter breaststrokes. In the 100, she advanced to the semifinals and finished 11th with a time of 1:09.91.

Being from France, Braun has not had a lot of experience racing short course yards. While this makes it somewhat difficult to predict the success and scoring ability she will have at UCSD, her long course times and success in France at the national level suggest she will be a real asset to the program.

UCSD is a Division I program led by head coach Marko Djordjevic. The Tritons compete in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships (MPSF). At the 2022 Championships, the UCSD women were the champions, scoring 12.5 more points than the second place University of Hawaii.

Braun will bring a unique perspective and experience to the incoming class, as many of the other recruits are from California. Joining Braun in the class of 2026 will be Sanne Dequine, Sabrina Bennani, and Sophia Bell, all California natives.

