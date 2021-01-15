Pepperdine Picks Up Commitment from Orinda’s Lindsay Hemming (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lindsay Hemming from Orinda, California will head south to Malibu next fall to swim for the Pepperdine University Waves.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Pepperdine University! A big thanks to all my coaches, friends, and family for supporting me along the way. Go waves!!!”

Hemming is a senior at Miramonte High School. She swims year-round for Orinda Aquatics and specializes in back and free. She lost her junior year high school season to the pandemic but as a sophomore, she swam the 200 free and 100 back at the 2019 CIF North Coast Section Championships.

Hemming competed at a series of senior meets at the beginning of 2020, including SCSC Senior Open, Carlsbad Sectionals, and Juanita Allington Memorial Senior Championships hosted by Clovis Swim Club. At the latter, she finaled in the 100 back (14th) and 200 IM (19th) and took home a new PB in the 100 fly. Her best 100/200/500 free and 50 back times come from high school swimming in her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 27.66

100 back – 59.24

200 back – 2:07.21

50 free – 25.72

100 free – 55.13

200 free – 1:57.92

500 free – 5:13.57

1000 free – 11:14.54

200 IM – 2:18.04

400 IM – 4:52.21

Pepperdine placed 2nd out of 14 teams -and just 43 points out of 1st place- at the 2020 Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships. Hemming would have added to the Waves’ score with appearances in the B finals of the 100/200 back and 200/500 free and the C finals of the 100 free and 400 IM.

