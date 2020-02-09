Pac-12 Champions Shoults, Johansson Go Head-to-Head as Stanford Beats USC

STANFORD vs. SOUTHERN CAL

February 8, 2020

Hosted by USC

Short Course Yards

Full Results

TEAM SCORES

STANFORD: 190

USC: 109

The Stanford men are undefeated against conference rivals this season with only one meet remaining. On Saturday, the Cardinal picked up a win against USC, dominating on the road.

The men’s 1000 free saw a battle of Pac-12 Champions. Stanford’s Grant Shoults, who took a redshirt last season, is a 2-time Pac-12 champ in the 500 free, while USC’s Victor Johansson is the reigning Pac-12 champion in that event. They were closely matched at the halfway point, with Shoults holding a slight lead. Johansson pulled a nail ahead over the next 200 yards, but Shoults made his move to distance himself as he won by over a body length, 9:05.70 to 9:08.86. That was Shoults’ only individual race.

Alex Liang picked up multiple wins for the Cardinal. He led the 200 back from start to finish, hitting the wall to win it in 1:47.29. Liang went on to take his next win in the 200 IM. He was the only man under 1:50 there, winning the race in 1:49.65.

USC’s Alexei Sancov was a double event winner for the Trojans. In the 200 free, Sancov slightly outpaced Stanford’s Will Macmillan on the front half. He then stretched his lead out to a full second. Macmillan kicked it into gear down the stretch, but came up just short as Sancov won it 1:37.54 to 1:37.72. Later on, Sancov won the 100 fly in 48.23.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD

LOS ANGELES – No. 16 Stanford remained unbeaten in conference play, producing a 190-109 victory over No. 18 USC on Saturday afternoon in its lone road dual meet of the season.

The Cardinal (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12), which was coming off a homestand sweep of Arizona State and Arizona two weeks ago, captured 11 of the 16 overall events.

Benjamin Ho won three events, highlighted by a win in the 100-yard backstroke (48.21) while also contributing to victories in the 200-yard medley relay (1:28.39) and 200-yard freestyle relay (1:22.32).

Alex Liang chipped in with two individual victories, winning the 200-yard backstroke (1:47.29) and 200-yard individual medley (1:49.65).

Grant Shoults clocked in at 9:05. 70 in the 1,000-yard freestyle in the second event of the afternoon.

Hank Poppe delivered a win in the 100-yard breaststroke (54.37), Mason Gonzalez led the field in the 100-yard freestyle (44.95), Daniel Roy claimed the 200-yard breaststroke (1:55.83) while Johannes Calloni won the 500-yard freestyle (4:26.18).

In the diving portion of the competition, Conor Casey captured the 1-meter springboard (393.23) while Noah Vigran took second on the 3-meter springboard (419.55).

Stanford returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 22, hosting California at 12 p.m. on Senior Day.

PRESS RELEASE – USC

Senior Mark Jurek claimed the 200y fly and joined Nikola Miljenic (50y free) and Alexei Sancov (200y free, 100y fly) as individual event winners in the Trojans’ 190-109 loss to No. 16 Stanford during Saturday’s Senior Day at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center.

Co-captain Mark Jurek took the 200y fly in 1:48.63, out-touching Stanford’s Jack Levant by .17 to win the event. Jurek finished fourth in the 100y fly in 49.73.

Miljenic won the 50y free in 20.18 and finished just shy of first in the 100y free, posting a time of 45.01. His second-place finish in the 100 helped prevent a Stanford sweep in the event.

Sophomore Alexei Sancov (1:37.54) came out on top in the 200y free for the second time in two days. He also took the 100y fly in 48.23.

Victor Johansson had a solid day of swims, finishing second in both the 500y (4:27.21) and 1000y freestyle (9:08.86).

On the diving side, senior Henry Fusaro won the 3-meter competition with a score of 419.55. George Korovin claimed the third-place spot with 330.75. On 1-meter springboard the Trojans finished 2-3-4 led by Fusaro (second – 373.28), Brad Dalrymple (third – 322.05) and Korovin (fourth – 316.73).

Next up USC will travel to Utah on Saturday (Feb. 22) for their final dual meet of the season.