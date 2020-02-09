WATCH: Phoebe Bacon Breaks National High School Record with 50.8 100 Back

American junior backstroke star Phoebe Bacon, a senior at Stone Ridge, made high school swimming history on Saturday night at the 2020 DC Metros Championships. Bacon, who set the National High School Record last month in the 100 back, broke that mark again. Tonight, she became the first woman to swim under 51 seconds at a high school meet.

Bacon won the race in 50.89. That was just under 2 tenths shy of her lifetime best 50.70, which she swam at the December NCAP Invitational. You can watch tonight’s full race below.

GIRLS’ 100 BACK – 2020 DC METROS

Before Bacon set the record in late January, the National High School Record belonged to Olympic medalist Olivia Smoliga in 51.53. A handful of high school girls have been under that former record this weekend. Claire Curzan swam a 51.38 last night at the North Carolina 4A State Championships. Alex Walsh put up a 51.35 at tonight’s Tennessee State Championships.

Curzan will have more chances to break the record Bacon set tonight. Bacon and Walsh, however, are in their final season as high school swimmers. Bacon will head to the University of Wisconsin next season, while Walsh will be off to the University of Virginia.