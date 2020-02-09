Manoff Makes Big Drop in 100 Back, Hits Personal Best 46.1 100 Fly at VT Invite

VIRGINIA TECH INVITE

February 7-9, 2020

Hosted by Virginia Tech

Short Course Yards

Full Results

Saturday night marked day 2 finals of the 2020 Virginia Tech Invite, where swimmers competed individually in the 400 IM, 200 free, 100 fly, 100 breast, and 100 back. There were also several time trials held.

Blake Manoff, who dropped nearly 2.5 seconds with a 1:33.6 in last night’s 200 free time trial, made another big drop. This time he dropped almost 2 seconds in the 100 back, time trialing a 46.89. He also went a best time in the 100 fly, winning the individual event in 46.18. His former best was a 46.61 from last season’s NCAA Championships.

Antani Ivanov set a new best time in the morning 100 back time trials. His 49.16 was his first time under 50. and a best by 2 seconds. Ivanov won the 200 free final with a 1:36.37 as he outpaced teammate Lane Stone (1:36.79). Freshman Cobi Lopez Miro, son of Head Coach Sergio Lopez, broke 56 for the first time with a 55.82 to win the 100 breast.

In the women’s 200 free, LouLou Vos swam her first sub-1:48. Vos, who won the 500 free yesterday, dominated the race in 1:47.57. Freshman Sarah Shackelford also made a drop in the 200 free. She hit a lifetime best 1:49.53 in a time trial, breaking 1:50 for the first time. That was almost 4 seconds faster than her best before today.

Erin Scott took over half a second off her best in the 100 breast. She won the final in 1:02.29. Alex Slayton‘s 54.77 to win the 100 back marked her first time under 55.