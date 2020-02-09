Phoebe Bacon Sets National HS Record with 50.89 in 100 Back at Metros

It’s record-breaking season, folks.

With high school and college championship season upon us, short course yards records have already been going down, and there’s probably plenty more to come in the next few weeks.

Tonight, Phoebe Bacon, a senior at Stone Ridge School in Bethesda, Maryland, broke her own national high school record in the 100 back today at the DC “Metros” Championships with a 50.89, making her the first girl to dip under 51 in high school competition.

Coming into this season, the record had stood at 51.53, held by Olivia Smoliga. That mark has now been broken three times, as Bacon went 51.32 two weeks ago at the Independent School League championships, then Claire Curzan nearly broke Bacon’s mark with a 51.38 just yesterday at the NCHSAA 4A championships. Smoliga’s mark still stands as the public school record.

Bacon’s time tonight was just off her personal best of 51.70, which came in December at the NCAP invitational. Bacon will be heading to the University of Wisconsin next year, where she will swim for head coach Yuri Suguiyama, who previously coached at Nation’s Capital, Bacon’s club team. Wisconsin alum Beata Nelson currently holds the American and U.S. Open Records in the 100 yard backstroke.

Stay tuned for a full recap of Metros, along with plenty of other high school championship meets.