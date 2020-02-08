Gretchen Walsh Takes Down Weitzeil’s National HS Record with 46.9 100 Free

2020 TISCA TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 7 – Saturday, February 8

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Prelims 9:30 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)

After an explosive day 1 performance, Harpeth Hall’s Gretchen Walsh took down another National High School Record on Saturday at the 2020 TISCA Chamionships. Walsh flipped in 22.66 en route to a 46.98 victory in the 100 free. That was a lifetime best by half a second and took down NCAA Champion Abbey Weitzeil‘s former overall National High School Record by a tenth. Weitzeil’s record will remain as the National Public High School Record.

Walsh is now the 3rd fastest 17-18 100 freestyler in history, moving ahead of Olympic Champion Missy Franklin (now Missy Johnson by marriage). She sits behind only Olympic Champions Simone Manuel (46.09) and Weitzeil (46.29). Manuel is the current American Record holder in the 100 free, while Weitzeil is the American Record holder in the 50 free.

Yesterday, Walsh took down Weitzeil’s National High School Record in the 50 free with a lifetime best 21.59. She also anchored the 200 medley relay in 21.20, a time that would have been the 3rd fastest split in last season’s NCAA Championships final. Her only remaining event here is the 400 free relay.