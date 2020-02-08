G. Walsh Breaks Weitzeil’s National High School Record with 21.5 50 Free

2020 TISCA TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 7 – Saturday, February 8

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Prelims 9:30 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)

Live Stream links

Psych Sheets

Results available on Meet Mobile

Gretchen Walsh turned heads with her 50 freestyle swims on day 1 of the 2020 TISCA Championships. Individually, Walsh popped a new lifetime best in the 50 free, winning in 21.59. That came shortly after a 21.20 anchor split on the Harpeth Hall 200 medley relay.

Walsh’s swim set a new National High School Record. The former mark was a 21.64 set by American Record holder Abbey Weitzeil back in 2015. Her time tonight would have placed 8th at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Her relay split would’ve also been the 3rd fastest in the 200 medley relay championship final there. Weitzeil’s 21.64 still stands as the National Public High School Record.

All-Time Top 5 Performers: 17-18 Girls 50 Free

Simone Manuel- 21.32 Abbey Weitzeil– 21.49 Kate Douglass- 21.53 Gretchen Walsh– 21.59 Maddie Murphy- 21.76

Walsh is now the 4th fastest American 17-18 girl in history. Atop that list are Olympic sprinters Simone Manuel and Weitzeil. Earlier this season, Weitzeil became the first woman to ever break 21 seconds in the 50 yard freestyle.