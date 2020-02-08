Toledo’s Izzy Jones Pops 9:58 1000 Free as Rockets Beat Bowling Green State

BOWLING GREEN STATE vs. TOLEDO

February 7-8, 2020

Hosted by Bowling Green State

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

TOLEDO 199

BOWLING GREEN STATE 154

Bowling Green and Toledo continued their dual meet with day 2 on Saturday. The teams were closely matched, with Toledo leading by just 4 points through day 1, but the Rockets greatly extended their lead today to win it 199 to 154. Izzy Jones, who won the 200 free on day 1, picked up a 1000 free victory for Toledo in 9:58.63, lapping the field.

Freshman teammate Ashley Lefever then picked up the 100 free win in 53.20. Bowling Green’s Daisy Platts, who won the 100 back on Friday, completed the backstroke sweep in the next event with a 1:58.12. That was the 8th fastest 200 back in program history. She now has 5 of the 10 fastest times.

Lauren Kilgore, the 400 IM champ, picked up her 2nd win of the meet for Toledo with a 2:20.11 in the 200 breast. Duda Sales, the 100 fly winner, completed the butterfly sweep with a 2:03.59 in the 200 fly for the Rockets. Freshman Kennedy Lovell gave them their 3rd win in a row as she touched in 23.74 to win the 50 free. Shortly after taking the 200 breast, Kilgore went on to finish off a winning triple, posting a 2:06.08 in the 200 IM. The streak extended to 5-straight event wins as Toledo closed the meet with a 3:30.00 win in the 400 free relay.

PRESS RELEASE – BOWLING GREEN

Bowling Green, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University women’s swim and dive team concluded the regular season with a 154-199 loss in the Battle of I-75. The Falcons finish with a 3-3 overall record and 1-3 record in the MAC. Daisy Platts and Talisa Lemke each won an event for the Orange and Brown. Platts raced the 200-yard backstroke in 1:58.12, the eighth-best time in program history. The sophomore now owns five of the top ten times in the 200 backstroke. Talisa Lemke capped her home career with her 15th victory of the season, winning the 3 meter dive with a score of 324.00

The medley team of Daisy Platts , Taylor Harris , Sarah Hennings , and Anna Eriksson once again won a relay, finishing the 200-yard medley relay in 1:45.10. Lauren Sullivan , Julianna Petrak , Kate Lochridge , and Noelle Lavigne raced in 1:49.18 to take third place. Seniors Meghan Burnard and Michaela Ruddock each concluded their home careers with a fourth place finish. Burnard finished the 1000-yard freestyle in 10:46.23 and Ruddock raced the 200-yard butterfly in 2:13.54. Before the meet, Burnard and Ruddock were recognized with fellow seniors Talisa Lemke and Sarah Fergus .

On the Battle of I-75: “I’m disappointed that we lost, but I’m happy with the way the girls performed. I think this whole year we’ve been swimming really well and it’s going to pay off at MACs. All of their training and all their hard work will show off. I’m excited for it, our focus is to be the best team at MACs.

On seniors Burnard, Fergus, Lemke, Ruddock: “They’ve been special. They’ve given everything they have to the program and the team. Each day they come in, work as hard as they can, and they never bat an eye about being tired. They just come in and work, they’re workhorses. They have really raised the level of the team and the program.”

Today’s meet concluded the regular season for the Falcons. They will have two weekends off to rest and prepare for the 2020 MAC Championships. The 2020 MAC Championships will be hosted by Buffalo and run from Wednesday, Feb. 26, to Saturday, Feb. 29. More information will come as we approach the start date.

