Utah 3A States Comes Down to the Wire; Union Boys Top Judge Memorial by 1 Point

2020 UTAH HIGH SCHOOL 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, February 7 – Saturday, February 8
- Hosted by BYU
- Meet Info
- Results available on Meet Mobile (Search: Provo)
FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – GIRLS
- Carbon High- 309
- Richfield High- 273
- Rowland Hall- 199
- Emery High- 190
- Judge Memorial- 179
FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – BOYS
- Union High- 213
- Judge Memorial- 212
- Richfield High- 210
- North Summit- 169
- Grand County- 135
Saturday morning marked the finals of the Utah 3A State Championships. The Carbon High girls came away with a title by 36 points. The boys’ team race was a close 3-team battle heading into the final event. Going into the 400 free relay, Richfield led Union by 4 points, 184 to 179, and Judge Memorial was just a few points back (172). The Judge Memorial boys rallied to win the final relay, but they came up just short of a team title as Union High placed second to hold them off by a single point. Richfield placed 6th in that relay, landing 3rd in the final team standings just 3 points shy of a win.
On both the boys’ and girls’ sides, we saw a swimmer win the 200/500 free double and the 200 IM/100 breast double. American Leadership Academy’s Patrick Bless took the boys’ 200 free (1:50.98) and 500 free (4:58.24), while Grantsville’s Hadlee Begay took the girls’ 200 free (1:58.57) and 500 free (5:16.12). Judge Memorial’s Buddy Yanelli took the boys’ 200 IM (2:06.03) and 100 breast (59.99). For the girls, Rowland Hall’s Grace Smith was the 200 IM (2:13.70) and 100 breast (1:10.22) champion.
Telos Academy’s Guil Ware picked up a sweep of the sprints. In the 50 free, he clocked in at 21.69. That’s about half a second shy of the 3A State Record. He continued on to win the 100 free. He was dominant there, winning by nearly 4 seconds in 48.26. Wasatch Academy’s Gen Jones also picked up a winning double, touching first in the 50 free (25.06) and 100 back (1:04.30).
Additional Event Winners
- Girls 200 medley relay: Carbon High, 2:02.00
- Boys 200 medley relay: Judge Memorial, 1:43.17
- Girls 100 fly: Rachel Wheelwright, Morgan High, 1:03.30
- Boys 100 fly: Lucas Erickson, Rowland Hall, 54.79
- Girls 100 free: Aubri King, Richfield, 57.08
- Girls 200 free relay: Richfield, 1:45.52
- Boys 200 free relay: North Summit, 1:36.43
- Boys 100 back: Zane Thomas, Grantsville, 56.49
- Girls 400 free relay: Richfield, 3:56.28
- Boys 400 free relay: Judge Memorial, 3:28.85
