Utah 3A States Comes Down to the Wire; Union Boys Top Judge Memorial by 1 Point

2020 UTAH HIGH SCHOOL 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Friday, February 7 – Saturday, February 8
  • Hosted by BYU
  • Meet Info
  • Results available on Meet Mobile (Search: Provo)

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – GIRLS

  1. Carbon High- 309
  2. Richfield High- 273
  3. Rowland Hall- 199
  4. Emery High- 190
  5. Judge Memorial- 179

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – BOYS

  1. Union High- 213
  2. Judge Memorial- 212
  3. Richfield High- 210
  4. North Summit- 169
  5. Grand County- 135

Saturday morning marked the finals of the Utah 3A State Championships. The Carbon High girls came away with a title by 36 points. The boys’ team race was a close 3-team battle heading into the final event. Going into the 400 free relay, Richfield led Union by 4 points, 184 to 179, and Judge Memorial was just a few points back (172). The Judge Memorial boys rallied to win the final relay, but they came up just short of a team title as Union High placed second to hold them off by a single point. Richfield placed 6th in that relay, landing 3rd in the final team standings just 3 points shy of a win.

On both the boys’ and girls’ sides, we saw a swimmer win the 200/500 free double and the 200 IM/100 breast double. American Leadership Academy’s Patrick Bless took the boys’ 200 free (1:50.98) and 500 free (4:58.24), while Grantsville’s Hadlee Begay took the girls’ 200 free (1:58.57) and 500 free (5:16.12). Judge Memorial’s Buddy Yanelli took the boys’ 200 IM (2:06.03) and 100 breast (59.99). For the girls, Rowland Hall’s Grace Smith was the 200 IM (2:13.70) and 100 breast (1:10.22) champion.

Telos Academy’s Guil Ware picked up a sweep of the sprints. In the 50 free, he clocked in at 21.69. That’s about half a second shy of the 3A State Record. He continued on to win the 100 free. He was dominant there, winning by nearly 4 seconds in 48.26. Wasatch Academy’s Gen Jones also picked up a winning double, touching first in the 50 free (25.06) and 100 back (1:04.30).

Additional Event Winners

  • Girls 200 medley relay: Carbon High, 2:02.00
  • Boys 200 medley relay: Judge Memorial, 1:43.17
  • Girls 100 fly: Rachel Wheelwright, Morgan High, 1:03.30
  • Boys 100 fly: Lucas Erickson, Rowland Hall, 54.79
  • Girls 100 free: Aubri King, Richfield, 57.08
  • Girls 200 free relay: Richfield, 1:45.52
  • Boys 200 free relay: North Summit, 1:36.43
  • Boys 100 back: Zane Thomas, Grantsville, 56.49
  • Girls 400 free relay: Richfield, 3:56.28
  • Boys 400 free relay: Judge Memorial, 3:28.85

