Iowa’s Sergey Kuznetsov Swims 21.40 Flat Start 50 Fly in Sprint Meet with WIU

IOWA vs WESTERN ILLINOIS (sprint dual)

Friday, February 7, 2020

Iowa City, IA

Short Course Yards

Results

Iowa hosted Western Illinois for a sprint-format dual meet, handily coming away with team victories. The meet featured the 50 of each stroke, 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 IM, as well as the 400 medley relay, 200 free relay, and diving.

Iowa freshman Kennedy Gilbertson won the women’s 100 IM with a 58.38, leading a strong charge by the Hawkeye freshmen. Officially, freshmen teammates CC Crane (1:01.49) and Georgia Clark (1:03.44) were 2nd and 3rd respectively, but Iowa had a lot of swimmers exhibition (didn’t swim for points) the race. Sophomore Lauren McDougall was the 2nd fastest in the race (58.73), while Hawkeye freshmen Macy Rink (59.42) and Emilia Sansome (59.54) were 3rd and 4th fastest. WIU’s top performers were also freshmen, with Allis Spielman (1:05.31) and Anika Gram (1:06.07) officially finishing 4th and 5th. Gilbertson was also the fastest swimmer in the 50 back with a 25.81, although she was swimming exhibition, so the official winner was Iowa’s Samantha Sauer (27.42). WIU’s Spielman was again their highest finisher, officially coming in 2nd with a 28.17.

Iowa freshman Payton Lange won the women’s 200 free with a season best of 1:52.93. Teammate Allyssa Fluit was the fastest in the field, swimming exhibition for a 1:49.64 finish, while fellow Hawkeye Kelsey Drake also swam exhibition to a 1:52.91. Lange went on to win the 100 free as well, touching in 52.32. Another Iowa freshman, Ariel Wooden, won the women’s 50 free with a 23.77, which stands as a season best. Iowa also had the next 7 fastest swimmers in the field, with Hannah Burvill (23.83) touching right behind Wooden. Payton Lange was back in action, touching next in 24.10 for a season best, while Macy Rink was right behind in 24.13 for a lifetime best. Samantha Sauer and Allyssa Fluit came next, touching in 24.23 and 24.29 respectively, while Sarah Schemmel (24.30), and Zoe Pawloski (25.07) rounded out the Hawkeye squad. Western Illinois’ fastest swimmer was Casey Roberts, who officialy came in 2nd with a 25.35.

Kelsey Drake was the fastest swimmer in the women’s 50 fly, although she swam exhibition, clocking a 25.36. Sarah Schemmel was next in, also exhibition, touching in 26.26, while Iowa freshman Maddie Ziegert was the official winner with a 26.35. WIU’s Miranda Mathus was not far behind, touching in 26.88. The Hawkeyes posted a tight finish in the 50 breast, where freshman Paige Hanley officially won in 29.93, while Sage Ohlensehlen (29.44), Zoe Mekus (29.51), and Aleksa Oleksiak (29.74) all swam exhibition. There were only 2 swimmers in the field in the women’s 500 free, with Iowa freshman Anna Brooker finishing first in 5:03.90, and teammate Taylor Hartley was 2nd in 5:05.64.

In the men’s meet, Iowa freshman Sergey Kuznetsov posted one of the fastest races of the day, clocking a 21.40 in the 50 fly. Kuznetsov swam exhibition, with teammate Will Scott winning the race officially with a 22.43. Also exhibitioning for Iowa were Aleksey Tarasenko (22.42), Jackson Allmon (22.54), Joe Myhre (22.56), Evan Holt (23.36), Samuel Dumford (23.48), Jacob Rosenkoetter (23.52), and Caleb Babb (23.74). Tarasenko had previously won the men’s 100 IM, where he posted a 50.21 after swimming avery fast front half of 22.55. Teammate Will Myhre was 2nd with a 50.54, coming home in a quick 26.80.

Hawkeye Weston Credit officially won the men’s 200 free with a 1:42.78. Iowa’s Michael Tenney was the fastest swimmer in the field, swimming exhibition for a 1:37.31, while teammate’s Andrew Fierke (1:38.72) and Jackson Allmon (1:39.06) were also under 1:40. Andrew Fierke also went on to win the men’s 100 free in 46.25. Iowa teammates Steve Fiolic and Sergey Kuznetsov tied for 1st in the men’s 50 free with a 20.41.

Will Myhre swam the fastest time in the men’s 50 breast, swimming to a 25.06, although he swam exhibition. Ryan Purdy (Iowa) was the official winner in 26.00, while teammates Daniel Swanepoel and Weston Credit were 25.72 and 25.80, swimming exhibition.