Jenny Nusbaum Wins Twice on Day 2 of Kansas-Iowa State dual

IOWA STATE vs KANSAS (TWO-DAY DUAL)

Friday-Saturday, February 8-9th

Beyer Pool, Ames, IA

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY 1)

Kansas – 204 Iowa State – 111

Day 2 Recap:

Kansas pulled out a decisive victory over Big 12 rival Iowa State to close out the regular season. Jenny Nusbaum (Kansas) kicked off the 2nd day of competition with a big victory in the 100 free, posting a 51.75. She was the fastest in the field on both the 1st and 2nd 50s, splitting 25.18 and 26.57 respectively. Nusbaum also went on to win the 500 free, clocking a 4:57.69 to touch as the only swimmer in the field under 5:00. She also negative split the race significantly, going 2:29.96 on the first 250, and coming home in 2:27.73. Concluding her meet, Nusbaum led off the Jayhawks A 400 free relay, which went on to win. She led off in 52.05, and was followed by Manon Manning (51.68), Elizabeth Amato-Hanner (51.33), and Carly Straight (52.16), finishing in 3:27.22

Manon Manning had also won the 200 back, swimming a 2:01.14 to narrowly beat out Amato-Hanner (2:01.16). Manning took the early lead, splitting 28.19 on the first 50 to Amato-Hanner’s 28.75. Amato-Hanner then took over on the middle 100, splitting 30.66 and 31.05, to 31.23 and 31.39 for Manning, giving Amato-Hanner a 1:30.46 to 1:30.81 advantage heading into the last 50. Manning then brought it home better, splitting 30.33 to Amato-Hanner’s 30.70.

Kansas’ Kate Steward, a day 1 winner, was dominant in the 200 breast, swimming a 2:16.91. Steward was also the 2nd fastest swimmer in the 200 IM, where she swam a 2:06.03, although, she swam the race exhibition (not for points). Teammate Dannie Dilsaver won the 200 IM, posting a 2:05.57. Jayhawk Greta Olsen won the 100 fly with a 56.35, taking the race by a second.

PRESS RELEASE – KANSAS:

AMES, Iowa – Kansas swimming and diving closed out its dual meet season with a 204-111 road victory against Iowa State. The win moves the Jayhawks to 7-1 overall as it heads into the postseason. KU claimed 16 of a possible 18 first-place finishes over the course of the two-day event and were led by Jenny Nusbaum who finished with three individual top finishes and one relay top time. The senior claimed the top times in the 100 (51.75), 200 (1:50.15) and 500-yard freestyle (4:57.69) events. Not far behind her in terms of individual top finishes was Jiayu Chen on the boards. The freshman continued her dominance on the season as she won both the 1-meter (301.87) and the 3-meter (355.72) diving events. With the two wins, Chen finishes her regular season going a perfect 16-for-16 in first-place finishes in both events.

“The team did really well finishing off the dual meet season. We did several things differently this weekend to challenge them. They performed at a high level meeting each and every challenge. We’re in a good spot heading into the championship season.” HEAD COACH CLARK CAMPBELL

KEY RACE RESULTS FROM BOTH DAYS The Kansas A relay group (Manon Manning, Kate Steward, Kaitlyn Witt and Carly Straight) claim first-place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:43.36.

Crissie Blomquist claimed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:20.36.

Jenny Nusbaum won the 100-yard freestyle (51.75), 200-yard freestyle (1:50.15) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:57.69).

Manning touched the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke (54.54) and the 200-yard backstroke (2:01.14).

Steward claimed gold in both the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.26) and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:16.91).

Amelie Lessing won the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:04.43.

Straight claimed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a final time of 23.98.

Greta Olsen touched the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.35.

Dannie Dilsaver won the 200-yard individual medley with a final time of 2:05.57.

The Kansas A relay group (Nusbaum, Manning, Amato-Hanner and Straight) won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 3:27.22.

Jiayu Chen won the 1-meter diving event with a 301.87 total score. Chen also placed first in the 3-meter event with a 355.72 total score.

Peri Charapich finished second in the platform dive event with a 209.18 total score. UP NEXT Kansas will next compete in the Big 12 Championships in Morgantown, W.Va. from Feb. 26-29.

PRESS RELEASE – IOWA STATE:

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State swimming and diving team (5-5, 0-2 Big 12) fell to Kansas (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) 204-111. Nine Iowa State seniors were honored prior to day two action.

Day two began with a second-place finish by Anna Andersen . Andersen clocked in at 52.56 in the 100 free to miss top placement by .81 seconds.

The next two events were marked with fourth, fifth and sixth placements. In the 200 back, Elizabeth Richardson clocked in at 2:04.96, Emily Haan at 2:07.91 and Anna Ellis at 2:12.04. Martha Haas became the top Cyclone 200 breaststroker with her time of 2:22.45. Bryn Ericksen (2:24.95) and Jennifer Roessler (2:28.10) clocked in behind Haas.

Two Kansas swimmers out-touched Nolwenn Nunes in the 500 free. Jenny Nusbaum (4:57.69) and Claire Campbell (5:02.46) timed in just before Nunes’ time of 5:03.50.

Lucia Rizzo grabbed a runner-up finish in the 100 fly, touching the wall at 57.42. Trinity Gilbert claimed third place with 58.04 and Wyli Erlechman took fourth with 58.39 to score for Iowa State.

Three Cyclone divers secured three Zone cuts on the three-meter. Jayna Misra nearly closed in on her personal record by scoring a 295.80 and taking second. Dana Liva claimed third with her score of 294.30. Michelle Schlossmacher Smith also scored over 290 with her fourth-place score of 291.90.

The Cyclones touched second in the final event, the 400 free relay. Andersen, Sophia Goushchina , Emma Ruehle and Haas timed in at 3:30.62 to close out the dual.

“We’re still learning about little things,” said head coach Duane Sorenson . “Kansas is a really good team and have a lot of depth. We saw that at the Kansas Classic and they just kept rolling. This is typical for us this time of the year. We’re solid but not great, but when we get to the conference meet we really come and put it all together.”

ON DECK- Big 12 Championships

Following the meet, Iowa State will prepare for the Big 12 Championships in Morgantown, West Virginia. Competition will begin Feb. 26 and run through Feb. 29.

