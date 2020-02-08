Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kathleen Baker Keeps It Going With World’s 4th Fastest 200 Back Time Of Season

2020 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

22-year-old Kathleen Baker of the United States is continuing to have a hot meet, reaping 200m back gold on day 2 of the FFN Golden Tour stop in Nice.

After clocking the 2nd fastest 200m IM time of her career last night in a scorching 2:08.75, the Olympic medalist produced a podium-topping effort of 2:07.22 in tonight’s 200m back event to win by four and a half seconds.

Baker established herself as the top seed this morning with a heats effort of 2:10.04 before spitting 1:01.68/1:05.54 en route to her 2:07.22 gold medal-worthy final time.

The next-closest swimmer was represented by youngster Honey Osrin of Great Britain who touched in 2:11.72, while Turkey’s Ekaterina-Ivanova Avramova rounded out the top 3 in 2:13.23.

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu was also in the race but finished 8th in 2:19.87 after a grueling double of gold in the 1500m free and 400m IM in the same session.

For Baker, her time tonight checks-in as her quickest in over a year and the 8th fastest performance of the Team Elite star’s career.

Top 200 Backstroke Performances for Kathleen Baker

Time Age Meet Date
2:06.14 21 2018 Pan Pacific Championships 8/9/2018
2:06.38 20 2017 Summer National Champs 6/28/2017
2:06.43 21 2018 Summer Nationals 7/26/2018
2:06.48 20 2017 World Champs 7/29/2017
2:06.66 20 2017 World Champs 7/28/2017
2:06.82 20 2017 World Champs 7/28/2017
2:07.02 21 Mare Nostrum Monaco 6/16/2018

World rankings-wise for the season, Baker inserts herself into the top performers in slot #4.

2019-2020 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK

KayleeAUS
McKeown
01/20
2:05.83
2Regan
Smith		USA2:05.9401/19
3Margherita
Panziera		ITA2:06.5912/14
4Rio
Shirai		JPN2:07.8709/06
5Isabelle
Stadden		USA2:08.1611/08
View Top 26»

