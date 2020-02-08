Kathleen Baker Keeps It Going With World’s 4th Fastest 200 Back Time Of Season

2020 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE
- Friday, February 7th – Sunday, February 9th
- Piscine Jean Bouin, Nice
- LCM (50m)
22-year-old Kathleen Baker of the United States is continuing to have a hot meet, reaping 200m back gold on day 2 of the FFN Golden Tour stop in Nice.
After clocking the 2nd fastest 200m IM time of her career last night in a scorching 2:08.75, the Olympic medalist produced a podium-topping effort of 2:07.22 in tonight’s 200m back event to win by four and a half seconds.
Baker established herself as the top seed this morning with a heats effort of 2:10.04 before spitting 1:01.68/1:05.54 en route to her 2:07.22 gold medal-worthy final time.
The next-closest swimmer was represented by youngster Honey Osrin of Great Britain who touched in 2:11.72, while Turkey’s Ekaterina-Ivanova Avramova rounded out the top 3 in 2:13.23.
Hungarian Katinka Hosszu was also in the race but finished 8th in 2:19.87 after a grueling double of gold in the 1500m free and 400m IM in the same session.
For Baker, her time tonight checks-in as her quickest in over a year and the 8th fastest performance of the Team Elite star’s career.
Top 200 Backstroke Performances for Kathleen Baker
|Time
|Age
|Meet
|Date
|2:06.14
|21
|2018 Pan Pacific Championships
|8/9/2018
|2:06.38
|20
|2017 Summer National Champs
|6/28/2017
|2:06.43
|21
|2018 Summer Nationals
|7/26/2018
|2:06.48
|20
|2017 World Champs
|7/29/2017
|2:06.66
|20
|2017 World Champs
|7/28/2017
|2:06.82
|20
|2017 World Champs
|7/28/2017
|2:07.02
|21
|Mare Nostrum Monaco
|6/16/2018
World rankings-wise for the season, Baker inserts herself into the top performers in slot #4.
2019-2020 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK
McKeown
2:05.83
|2
|Regan
Smith
|USA
|2:05.94
|01/19
|3
|Margherita
Panziera
|ITA
|2:06.59
|12/14
|4
|Rio
Shirai
|JPN
|2:07.87
|09/06
|5
|Isabelle
Stadden
|USA
|2:08.16
|11/08
