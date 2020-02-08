Joseph Smolinske Out as Interim Head Coach of Marymount Swimming (D3)

For the 2nd time in less than a year, the Marymount Saints swimming & diving program are without a head coach. Joseph Smolinkse, who was named the interim head coach in March of 2019, is no longer listed on the team’s website with just a few weeks to go before the team’s conference championship meet, the Atlantic East Championships, which run from February 14th-16th at Marywood University.

We have reached out to the school for official comment, and as of posting they have not replied. The school’s only listed coach for its men’s and women’s teams is Haley Carpenter, who is in her 2nd season as a graduate assistant with the program.

A member of the swimming & diving program tells SwimSwam that the team was notified of Smolinske’s termination.

Smolinske was promoted from assistant to interim head coach after the retirement of 28-year head coach Mike Clark. Smolinske spent 1 season as an assistant coach under Clark before the promotion. He also has on his resume 3 years as the head coach at Bishop O’Connell High School, 2 years with the YMCA of Central Maryland, and 1 year with the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington.

Marymount competes in Division III of the NCAA. Last season, both the men’s and women’s teams finished 2nd in the Atlantic East behind Cabrini College. The conference had only 3 teams last season in its inaugural year of sponsoring intercollegiate athletics. This year, Marywood University, which will host the conference championship meet, will join Marymount, Cabrini College, and Immaculata.