Gwo Sweeps Sprints as Columbia Men Edge Out Princeton

PRINCETON vs. COLUMBIA

February 8, 2020

Hosted by Princeton

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

COLUMBIA 160

PRINCETON 140

Ivy League rivals Columbia and Princeton met on Saturday for a men’s dual meet in New Jersey. The Lions came out on top, edging out the Tigers by 20 points. Columbia sprint standout Albert Gwo swept the sprints. In the 50 free, he was over half a second ahead of the field as he touched with a 20.24 to win it. He was the only man under 45 in the 100 free, winning that race by well over a second in 44.80.

Teammate Nianguo Liu came up with a trio of individual wins. In the 100 breast, he took it out fast and narrowly held on to beat Princeton’s Corey Lau, 55.74 to 55.80. Liu went on to win the 500 free (4:29.76), while Lau took a win for the Tigers in the 200 breast (2:02.68). In the final individual race of the day, Liu put up a 1:50.58 in the 200 IM for the win.

Freshman Raunak Khosla was a multi-event winner for the Tigers, coming from behind on the back half to win the 200 free in 1:40.65. Khosla also won the 100 fly. Columbia’s Jonas Kistorp (49.28) was out quick with the lead. Khosla once again came through with a surge on the back half, clipping Kistorp by hundredths to win it in 49.19.

