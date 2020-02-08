Hosszu Takes Grueling 1500 Free/400 IM Double Gold In Nice

2020 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

American Kathleen Baker put up another strong performance here in Nice, firing off the 4th fastest 200m backstroke in the world this season. Hitting the wall in 2:07.22 this evening, Baker topped the podium and beat the field by four and a half seconds. You can read more about her head-turning performance here.

Also in that race was Hungary’s Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu, who placed 8th in a time of 2:19.87, but that was after the 30-year-old already completed a grueling 1500m free/400m IM double in the same session.

Hosszu first tackled the longest freestyle event and hit the wall in 16:27.83 to comfortably claim the gold. Her 400m IM time of 4:38.60 came just 2 events later, giving her a second victory in just over 30 minutes.

In fact, Hosszu raced every event in the morning heats, finishing 11th in the 50m fly (28.04) and 12th in the 200m breast (2:35.22). In addition to the 200m back, 400m IM and 1500m free finals, Hosszu also raced the 200m free where she placed 8th.

French woman Melanie Henique captured 50m fly gold in the only sub-26 second of the field tonight. She produced a solid effort of 25.83 to hold off yesterday’s 100m backstroke winner Michelle Coleman of Sweden, who settled for silver here in 26.48.

American Kendyl Stewart secured bronze in 26.53 after taking 100m fly gold last night.

The men’s 200m IM saw Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland get it done for gold in a time of 1:57.76. His performance fell just slightly behind the 1:57.59 he logged in December at the Swim Cup Amsterdam. With that outing, he sits as the 6th fastest performer in the world this season.

Additional Winners: