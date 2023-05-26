Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Over $5.6 Million In Prize Money Up For Grabs At 2023 World Aquatics Championships

2023 World Aquatics Championships

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships will award a minimum of $5.67 million (USD) in prize money this summer, with a $30,000 world record bonus in place to potentially up that total.

The prize money system and totals per event will be exactly the same as it was at last year’s championships in Budapest, with the only caveat being that the world record bonus drops from $50,000 to $30,000.

There are also differences in the number of events being contested, which drops the prize money total down from $5,720,000 to $5,670,300.

  • High diving returns after it was dropped from the schedule last year (+$127,800)
  • There are two fewer open water events, with the men’s and women’s 25km having been dropped (-$120,000)
  • There are two more solo/duet artistic swimming events (+$120,000)
  • There is one fewer synchro team event (-$177,500)

At the 2022 championships in Budapest, Hungarian Kristof Milak led all earners in pool swimming with $92,500, picking up the $50,000 world record bonus in the men’s 200 fly in addition to winning a pair of gold medals in the 100 and 200 fly.

The other individual world record-setter of the competition, Italian Thomas Ceccon, ranked second with just over $87,500, while Katie Ledecky led all women with $63,333.33. Also cracking the 50K marker was Leon Marchand ($56,850), Sarah Sjostrom ($56,500), Summer McIntosh (56,428.57) and Mollie O’Callaghan ($52,583.33).

Prize money in relay events is the same as it is individually, but the totals are per relay team rather than per athlete (this is why some athletes have their totals broken into cents).

PRIZE MONEY SUMMARY, PER DISCIPLINE

NO. OF EVENTS PRIZE $ PER
TOTAL PRIZE $
Swimming 42 $65,000 $2,730,000
Open Water Swimming 5 $60,000 $300,000
Diving 13 $60,000 $780,000
Solo/Duet Synchro 8 $60,000 $480,000
Team Synchro 3 $177,500 $532,500
Water Polo 2 $360,000 $720,000
Total $5,670,300
World Record Bonus (Swimming Only) $30,000

PRIZE MONEY DISTRIBUTION PER EVENT

SWIMMING SWIMMING OW SWIMMING DIVING SYNCHRO (SOLO & DUET + MIXED DUET) SYNCHRO (TEAM & FREE)
WATER POLO
1st $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $50,000 $80,000
2nd $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $40,000 $70,000
3rd $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $30,000 $60,000
4th $6,000 $5,000 $5,000 $5,000 $20,000 $50,000
5th $5,000 $4,000 $4,000 $4,000 $15,000 $40,000
6th $4,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $10,000 $30,000
7th $3,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $7,500 $20,000
8th $2,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $5,000 $10,000

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships will run July 14-30 in Fukuoka, Japan, with pool swimming set to take place during the second week of action, July 23-30, from the Marine Messe Fukuoka, the same site as the 2001 World Championships.

bubo
31 minutes ago

I feel like there’s always an article about how 5 billion dollars of prize money is available and then after the championships it’s like “ *swimmer name* led all earners with $2”

Payton
39 minutes ago

I know this is probably a silly question but the ncaa can’t deny the money of the college athletes can they? Like they do with sponsors.

