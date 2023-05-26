Over $5.6 Million In Prize Money Up For Grabs At 2023 World Aquatics Championships

2023 World Aquatics Championships

July 14-30, 2023

Fukuoka, Japan

Pool Swimming: July 23-30

LCM (50 meters)

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships will award a minimum of $5.67 million (USD) in prize money this summer, with a $30,000 world record bonus in place to potentially up that total.

The prize money system and totals per event will be exactly the same as it was at last year’s championships in Budapest, with the only caveat being that the world record bonus drops from $50,000 to $30,000.

There are also differences in the number of events being contested, which drops the prize money total down from $5,720,000 to $5,670,300.

High diving returns after it was dropped from the schedule last year (+$127,800)

There are two fewer open water events, with the men’s and women’s 25km having been dropped (-$120,000)

There are two more solo/duet artistic swimming events (+$120,000)

There is one fewer synchro team event (-$177,500)

At the 2022 championships in Budapest, Hungarian Kristof Milak led all earners in pool swimming with $92,500, picking up the $50,000 world record bonus in the men’s 200 fly in addition to winning a pair of gold medals in the 100 and 200 fly.

The other individual world record-setter of the competition, Italian Thomas Ceccon, ranked second with just over $87,500, while Katie Ledecky led all women with $63,333.33. Also cracking the 50K marker was Leon Marchand ($56,850), Sarah Sjostrom ($56,500), Summer McIntosh (56,428.57) and Mollie O’Callaghan ($52,583.33).

Prize money in relay events is the same as it is individually, but the totals are per relay team rather than per athlete (this is why some athletes have their totals broken into cents).

PRIZE MONEY SUMMARY, PER DISCIPLINE

NO. OF EVENTS PRIZE $ PER TOTAL PRIZE $ Swimming 42 $65,000 $2,730,000 Open Water Swimming 5 $60,000 $300,000 Diving 13 $60,000 $780,000 Solo/Duet Synchro 8 $60,000 $480,000 Team Synchro 3 $177,500 $532,500 Water Polo 2 $360,000 $720,000 Total $5,670,300 World Record Bonus (Swimming Only) $30,000

PRIZE MONEY DISTRIBUTION PER EVENT

SWIMMING SWIMMING OW SWIMMING DIVING SYNCHRO (SOLO & DUET + MIXED DUET) SYNCHRO (TEAM & FREE) WATER POLO 1st $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $50,000 $80,000 2nd $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $40,000 $70,000 3rd $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $30,000 $60,000 4th $6,000 $5,000 $5,000 $5,000 $20,000 $50,000 5th $5,000 $4,000 $4,000 $4,000 $15,000 $40,000 6th $4,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $10,000 $30,000 7th $3,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $7,500 $20,000 8th $2,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $5,000 $10,000

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships will run July 14-30 in Fukuoka, Japan, with pool swimming set to take place during the second week of action, July 23-30, from the Marine Messe Fukuoka, the same site as the 2001 World Championships.