Nic Fink on “Trying to push past that 59 barrier… and even that 58 barrier”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

World champ Nic Fink took a decisive win on the second night in Mission Viejo, powering himself to a sub-minute swim in the 100 breast. Fink is looking beyond 59 seconds, however, as the veteran aims to ultimately dip below the 58-second barrier by the end of the season.

Greg
1 hour ago

… and even that 57 barrier

keep studying
2 hours ago

keep pushing those barriers and keep that momentum going
USA relays need that defining breastroke leg …

Hank
2 hours ago

If anyone can do it when it counts it is Nic Fink. This guy is a clutch performer.

