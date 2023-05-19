Nic Fink on “Trying to push past that 59 barrier… and even that 58 barrier”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO
- May 17-20, 2023
- Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets (updated)
- All The Links
- How To Watch
- Live Results
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
World champ Nic Fink took a decisive win on the second night in Mission Viejo, powering himself to a sub-minute swim in the 100 breast. Fink is looking beyond 59 seconds, however, as the veteran aims to ultimately dip below the 58-second barrier by the end of the season.
… and even that 57 barrier
keep pushing those barriers and keep that momentum going
USA relays need that defining breastroke leg …
If anyone can do it when it counts it is Nic Fink. This guy is a clutch performer.