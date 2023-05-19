Winter Juniors Qualifier Austin Metzler Commits to Drury for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Austin Metzler from Arvada, Colorado has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Drury beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

I am super thrilled and ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and athletic career at Drury University. First, I’d like to thank my family for all the support I’ve had throughout my swimming career, I wouldn’t have been able to push myself to the lengths I have and gotten to the places I am without my Dad, Mom, and Sister always being there for me. Thank you. I would also like to thank all my teammates who have always been there for me and made sure I put my best forward whenever I hit the water, especially Drew Ravegum, Evan Curran, and Alyssa Gonci who’ve I’ve had the pleasure to swim with for more years than I can count. I’m also very appreciative to all the coaches who I’ve had the pleasure to lean on throughout my swimming career, especially that of my previous coaches Carmen, Ashley, and Steve, as well as my newest coach Bill. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, and continues to support me through my swimming journey. Go Panthers!!!

Metzler swims for Foothills Swim Team out of Denver, Colorado. He competed at Sectionals-Federal Way at the beginning of March. There he was third in the 1000 free (9:14.85), eighth in the 500 free (4:35.72), ninth in the 1650 free (15:54.09), 13th in the 200 back (1:50.81), and 15th in the 200 free (1:43.05). Almost all of his swims were personal bests.

Metzler is currently finishing up his senior year at Ralston Valley High School. He most recently competed at the Colorado 5A High School State Championships. There he was 11th in the 500 free (4:37.96) and 26th in the 200 free (1:45.64).

His best SCY times are:

100 free: 47.47

200 free: 1:41.52

500 free: 4:30.02

1000 free: 9:14.85

1650 free: 15:37.69

200 back: 1:50.23

Drury is a private university located in Springfield, Missouri. This past season, the men’s team captured the GLVC championship.

Based on his best times, Metzler has the potential to add to Drury’s points. His best times would have been in the top 8 of the 500 free 1000 free, and 1650 free. In addition, his 200 free and 200 back would have been in the top 16.

The Drury men went on to finish second at NCAAs, finishing behind Indianapolis, the team they beat during their conference championship. Metzler’s best times would have been 13th in the 1000 free. The team scored 3 points in the event this past season as Szymon Kapala was 15th and Josue Hernandez Tellez was 16th.

Metzler joins the class of 2027 along with Aidan Spaulding, Branden Lowe, and Lawson Thomas.

