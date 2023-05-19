Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 5/19/2023

Ryan Erisman, 16, Laker Swimming (LAKR-FL): Erisman set four lifetime bests at the Atlanta Classic last weekend, highlighted by his swim in the 200 free. Erisman brought his best time of 1:53.30 down to 1:51.65, moving him into a tie for 48th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group along with tying him for second in the country this season. The Laker Swimming product also clocked a PB of 2:01.82 in the 200 fly, ranking him tied for 72nd all-time among 15-16s and second this season, and he also set new bests to rank sixth in 2022-23 in the 100 fly (55.90) and 200 IM (2:06.35).

Sadie Buckley, 13, Mason Makos Swim Team (MAKO-PV): Buckley had a very strong showing at the Speedo Spring Splash in Manassas, Va., setting personal best times in all four of her events, highlighted by a 2:16.00 swim in the 200 backstroke. Dropping seven seconds from her previous PB set last summer (2:23.07), Buckley now ranks second among 13-year-old girls in the U.S. this season and 10th all-time. She also set new bests in the 100 back (1:06.28), 200 free (2:13.93) and 100 fly (1:08.94).

Ellis Crisci, 14, Tsunami Swim Team of KC (TST-MV): Crisci dropped 11 seconds in the 800 free and more than 40 in the 1500 free at the Rose Memorial Invite in Lenexa, Kan., moving his way up the boys’ 13-14 rankings. Crisci, racing only the second long course 1500 of his career, clocked 16:18.99 to rank 95th all-time among 13-14s and third this season. In the 800 free, he clocked 8:32.49, cracking his previous best of 8:43.43 to also rank third in the age group in 2022-23. The Tsunami Swim Team member also set personal bests in the 200 free (1:59.21), 200 breast (2:33.94) and 200 IM (2:15.47) at the competition.

Sarah Bennetts, 18, DART Swimming (DART-SN): Competing for Davis Senior High School, Bennetts won the CIF State title in the girls’ 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:00.11, a new PB that moves her into a tie for 66th all-time in the girls’ 17-18 age group. A UCLA commit, Bennetts also placed fourth in the 100 free (49.90), having won both events at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships shortly prior in times of 1:00.93 and 50.00, respectively. Her 100 free best time, 49.74, was set just a weeks prior at the Delta League Championships in late April.

Audrey Hill, 14, Clovis Swim Club (CLOV-CC): Hill finished off a very strong freshman year at Clovis West High School, first winning the girls’ 100 free (51.43) and placing third in the 50 free (24.07) at the CIF Central Section Division I Championships. Both swims marked new personal bests, with the 100 free performance ranking her 36th this season in the girls’ 13-14 age group. She went on to place 27th in the 100 free (51.82) and 32nd in the 50 free (24.12) in her CIF State Championship debut the following week.

Ian Brenenborg, 10, Racer X Aquatics (RXA-AM): Brenenborg kicked off his 2023 long course season with a bang at the Renee McCutchan Invite, placing first and establishing personal best in all seven of his events. Brenenborg set new Allegheny Mountain LSC records in the boys’ 10 & under 200 back (2:39.21)—a mark that stood for 24 years—the 200 fly (2:38.78) and the 100 back (1:15.38).

