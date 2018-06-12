Nevada’s Anita Sanguansin Sends Commitment to UNLV for 2018-19

Anita Sanguansin has made a commitment to swim for neighboring University of Nevada, Las Vegas next fall. Sanguansin moved to Las Vegas in August of 2016 from Thailand. She trained with Vision Swimming Academy in Thailand from March 2009 through August 2016.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to UNLV Swim & Dive Team. UNLV has every opportunity to improve me in both Academic & Swimming. I can’t wait to join the team. GO REBELS !”

A senior at Valley High School, she was a 2-time finalist at the 2018 NIAA 4A State Swimming Championships. She finished 5th in the 50 free (24.96) and 7th in the 100 breast (1:07.30) at the Nevada 4A state meet in May. A week earlier at the Nevada Sunrise Regional Championships, she was runner-up in the 50 free (24.89) and placed third in the 100 breast (1:06.85); both times were lifetime bests. As a junior, she was named to the All-Sunrise Region First Team.

Sanguansin swims year-round with the Las Vegas club, Team Rebel Aquatics. In addition to free and breast, she competes in the back and IM events. She was an A-finalist in the 100/200 back and 100 breast, and a B-finalist in the 50 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM at the 2017 Nevada State Short Course Championships in November.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.89

100 breast – 1.06.85

100 back – 1.00.84

200 IM – 2:12.41

Sanguansin will join fellow swim commits Carissa Armijo, Gabby Lizzul, and Gabriella Tellez and diving commit Gillian Ashley in the class of 2022.

