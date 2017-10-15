NISCA National Record-holder Carissa Armijo Verbally Commits to UNLV

Carissa Armijo from Knoxville, Tennessee has announced her intention to swim at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2018-19. Audrey Coffee has also verbally committed to the class of 2022.

“I am EXTREMELY excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at UNLV. As soon as I stepped on campus it felt like home. Coach Ben, Coach Karissa and Coach Pat are doing great things and I am looking forward to being part of a rising program. I can’t wait to be a REBEL!”

Armijo is a senior at Hardin Valley Academy and a member of the 400 free relay team (with Emily Aycock, Abbey Aycock, and Erica Laning) that set the NISCA public school record in the 4×100 SCM relay last November. Armijo placed third in the 200 IM (2:04.10) and third in the 500 free (4:54.56) at the 2017 TISCA Tennessee High School Swimming and Diving Championships. She swam fly (25.08) on the fourth-place 200 medley relay, and contributed a leg (52.44) to the runner-up 400 free relay.

Armijo swims year-round for Tennessee Aquatics. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All American, she was runner-up in the 200 fly (2:16.99) and third in the 400 IM (4:56.52) at Nashville Futures this summer. Armijo brings big firepower to the Runnin’ Rebels’ lineup. At the 2017 Mountain West Conference Championships, she would have been the only UNLV swimmer in the A final of the 200 fly. She would have joined then-freshman Ida Schutt and then-senior Kristina Hendrick in the B final of the 200 IM, and she would have contested the B final of the 400 IM (Schutt was in the A final). Moreover, Armijo would have been the lone UNLV scorer in the top-16 of the 500 free and the 200 free.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:59.83

400 IM – 4:21.75

200 IM – 2:03.75

500 free – 4:54.27

200 free – 1:50.91

Best LCM times:

400 IM – 4:56.52

200 fly – 2:16.99

200 free – 2:04.56

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].