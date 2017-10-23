Scottsdale Butterfly/IMer Gabby Lizzul Verbally Commits to UNLV

Phoenix, Arizona’s Gabby Lizzul has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for 2018-19. She will her Scottsdale Aquatic Club teammate Gabriella Tellez and Tennessee’s Carissa Armijo in the UNLV class of 2022.

“I am Beyond excited to announce my commitment to swim for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. I chose UNLV because of the coaches, team, academics, and atmosphere. I instantly fell in love with the school and campus and I can’t wait to be a part of such a great program under coaches Ben, Pat and Carrisa! Go rebels!!”

Lizzul swims for Pinnacle High School and Scottsdale Aquatic Club. At the Arizona State Division I Swimming & Diving Championships last November, she helped Pinnacle achieve a fifth-place team finish in the girls’ meet by taking third in the 100 fly (56.38) and sixth in the 100 back (58.67). She split 25.51 on the fly leg of Pinnacle’s second-place 200 medley relay, and anchored the 400 free relay (54.76) to 8th place.

After going a PB in prelims at the high school state meet, Lizzul went on to Winter Juniors West where she swam the 100 back and 100/200 fly, and earned a lifetime best in the 500 free. She performed well at the SCY season-ending Federal Way Sectionals, updating her times in the 200 free and 200/400 IM. Lizzul had another strong meet to close out the long-course season at Mt. Hood Sectionals; there she earned PBs in the 400/800 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.86

200 fly – 2:02.38

200 IM – 2:07.03

400 IM – 4:27.51

100 back – 58.32

200 back – 2:06.06

