Mundial resultados día 7: Caeleb Dressel reina en Gwangju con 3 oros

North America: Regan Smith Continues Teenage Dominance in Women’s 200 Back 17-year-old Regan Smith has continued the tradition of teenagers dominating the women’s 200 back at the LC World Championships.

South America: Bruno Fratus Continues Momentum With 50 FR Silver Post-Surgery After undergoing shoulder surgery, Brazilian Bruno Fratus continues his recovery momentum with his silver medal performance in the 50 free final.

2019 FINA World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap The USA’s Regan Smith will compete in her first ever Worlds final tonight and is the heavy favorite to win gold here after setting the World Record in semis.

Africa: Farida Osman Wins Second Consecutive Bronze In 50 Fly Farida Osman of Egypt won her second consecutive bronze medal at the World Championships in the women’s 50 fly, clocking a time of 25.47 in the final.

Without Butterfly, The 400 IM Is Michael Phelps’ Last Individual World Record Without butterfly, Michael Phelps’ last remaining World Record is the 400 IM, set at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in 4:03.84.

Watch Finals Races From Night 7 of the 2019 FINA World Championships Night 7 featured 6 medal finals: the women’s 50 fly, men’s 50 free, men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 back, women’s 800 free, and the mixed 4 x 100 free relay.

Men’s 1500 Free Final Goes Full European The men’s 1500m free will only consist of Europeans tomorrow night in Gwangju, Korea, including the 2017 gold medalist Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy.