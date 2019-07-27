South America: Bruno Fratus Continues Momentum With 50 FR Silver Post-Surgery

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Brazil has stayed relatively quiet in the medal standings, only managing to earn three bronzes and two silvers after day 7. However, one of the country’s strongest sprinters, Bruno Fratus, is continuing to exhibit momentum after receiving shoulder surgery in September 2018.

Fratus competed in the 50 free final on Saturday and earned a silver medal next to Greek Kristian Gkolomeev and behind American Caeleb Dressel. This is now Fratus’ third time in a row medalling in this event after earning silver in 2017 and bronze in 2015.

The 29-year-old entered the meet with a world #2 time of 21.35, just 0.08s off his lifetime best of 21.27 set at the 2017 World Championships. During the final, Fratus tied for second place with a 21.45, still just a meager 0.18s off his lifetime best.

Just a few weeks before Worlds started, we looked into how Fratus experienced a very successful recovery with the introduction of AquaBred into his training regimen. The use of weight training and other explosive movements underwater allowed Fratus to focus more energy into his core and improved his feel for the water. With low impact on his joints, Fratus was then able to continue progressing into gaining his strength back in the most efficient way.

South America — Day 7 Medal Table