Mundial resultados día 6: triple récord mundial y el triunfo de Simone Manuel

Bonnet, Sanchez & Osman No-Show 50 Free Prelims In Gwangju Charlotte Bonnet was one of three notable no-shows in the preliminaries of the women’s 50 freestyle on day seven in Gwangju.

Day 7 Relay Lineups: U.S. Opts For Adrian, McLaughlin On Mixed Free Prelims Nathan Adrian will swim on the Americans prelim relay in the mixed 4×100 freestyle. He’ll be joined by Blake Pieroni, Katie McLaughlin, and Abbey Weitzeil.

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 7 Prelims Recap The day 7 morning session will feature the prelims of the women’s 50 free, men’s 50 back, women’s 50 breast, mixed 4×100 free relay, and the men’s 1500 free.

North America: USA Makes A Meet Comeback With Dressel/Smith World Records After taking a rough hit the first few days in Gwangju, the USA made a comeback with two world records.

DEVELOPING: Athletes Present as Night Club Ceiling Collapses in Gwangju Sources on the scene tell SwimSwam that Worlds athletes were present when the ceiling collapsed and that multiple injuries are suspected.

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 7 Preview Day 7 of the FINA World Championships will blast through preliminaries of three 50s, followed by the mixed 4×100 free relays and men’s 1500 free prelims.

2019 FINA World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap After Australia’s Matthew Wilson tied the World Record in 200 breast semis, we’ll see both WR holders (Wilson and Japan’s Watanabe) in the final.