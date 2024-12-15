Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Miron Lifintsev Enters for Neutral Athletes B, US Swaps 3/4 Legs For Men’s Medley Relay

Comments: 2

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s Relay Lineups

Poland led the way through prelims with a 3:21.70 and have made no changes for the final. Neutral Athletes ‘B’ won the mixed 4×100 medley last night and have made changes for tonight’s final as only Andrei Minakov will stay on the fly leg. Miron Lifintsev won the 100 back this week in a 48.76 and will be a boost after Pavel Samusenko led off in a 49.57 this morning.

The US has also made three changes for the night. Shaine Casas led off this morning and is the only swimmer on for tonight. Michael Andrew will swim the breaststroke leg, taking over for AJ Pouch who did not swim the individual event this week. Dare Rose and Jack Alexy had a huge back half last night on the mixed medley relay to help move the US from 8th to 2nd. Alexy won gold in the individual 100 free this week in a 45.38.

Canada, the #3 seed, did not make any changes. Australia brings in Max Giuliani as the anchor leg after Harrison Turner anchored this morning.

Men’s 400 Medley Relay, Sorted By Lane

Lane Team Swimmer 1 Swimmer 2 Swimmer 3 Swimmer 4
1 JPN Yura Masaki Taniguchi Taku Yasue Takaya Seki Kaiya
2 AUS Cooper Isaac Yong Joshua Temple Matthew
Giuliani Maximillian
3 CAN Tierney Blake Knox Finlay Kharun Ilya Kisil Yuri
4 POL Stokowski Kacper Kalusowski Jan Majerski Jakub Masiuk Ksawery
5 NAB Lifintsev Miron Prigoda Kirill Minakov Andrei Kornev Egor
6 USA Casas Shaine Andrew Michael Rose Dare Alexy Jack
7 ITA Mora Lorenzo Viberti Ludovico Busa Michele
Miressi Alessandro
8 FRA Tomac Mewen Fuchs Roman Secchi Clement
Grousset Maxime

Men’s 400 Medley Relay, Sorted By Seed Time

Lane Team Swimmer 1 Swimmer 2 Swimmer 3 Swimmer 4 Seed Time
4 POL Stokowski Kacper Kalusowski Jan Majerski Jakub Masiuk Ksawery 3:21.70
5 NAB Lifintsev Miron Prigoda Kirill Minakov Andrei Kornev Egor 3:22.08
3 CAN Tierney Blake Knox Finlay Kharun Ilya Kisil Yuri 3:22.66
6 USA Casas Shaine Andrew Michael Rose Dare Alexy Jack 3:22.83
2 AUS Cooper Isaac Yong Joshua Temple Matthew Giuliani Maximillian 3:23.45
7 ITA Mora Lorenzo Viberti Ludovico Busa Michele Miressi Alessandro 3:23.53
1 JPN Yura Masaki Taniguchi Taku Yasue Takaya Seki Kaiya 3:23.67
8 FRA Tomac Mewen Fuchs Roman Secchi Clement Grousset Maxime 3:23.88

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
1 hour ago

Michael Andrew?

Request World Aquatics to revolve the door the full 360 degrees.

2
0
Reply
EXCALIBUR
1 hour ago

Good decisions ! if Michael improves on his turns …..

3
-2
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!