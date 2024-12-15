Miron Lifintsev Enters for Neutral Athletes B, US Swaps 3/4 Legs For Men’s Medley Relay

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5
Poland led the way through prelims with a 3:21.70 and have made no changes for the final. Neutral Athletes ‘B’ won the mixed 4×100 medley last night and have made changes for tonight’s final as only Andrei Minakov will stay on the fly leg. Miron Lifintsev won the 100 back this week in a 48.76 and will be a boost after Pavel Samusenko led off in a 49.57 this morning.
The US has also made three changes for the night. Shaine Casas led off this morning and is the only swimmer on for tonight. Michael Andrew will swim the breaststroke leg, taking over for AJ Pouch who did not swim the individual event this week. Dare Rose and Jack Alexy had a huge back half last night on the mixed medley relay to help move the US from 8th to 2nd. Alexy won gold in the individual 100 free this week in a 45.38.
Canada, the #3 seed, did not make any changes. Australia brings in Max Giuliani as the anchor leg after Harrison Turner anchored this morning.
Men’s 400 Medley Relay, Sorted By Lane
|Lane
|Team
|Swimmer 1
|Swimmer 2
|Swimmer 3
|Swimmer 4
|1
|JPN
|Yura Masaki
|Taniguchi Taku
|Yasue Takaya
|Seki Kaiya
|2
|AUS
|Cooper Isaac
|Yong Joshua
|Temple Matthew
|
Giuliani Maximillian
|3
|CAN
|Tierney Blake
|Knox Finlay
|Kharun Ilya
|Kisil Yuri
|4
|POL
|Stokowski Kacper
|Kalusowski Jan
|Majerski Jakub
|Masiuk Ksawery
|5
|NAB
|Lifintsev Miron
|Prigoda Kirill
|Minakov Andrei
|Kornev Egor
|6
|USA
|Casas Shaine
|Andrew Michael
|Rose Dare
|Alexy Jack
|7
|ITA
|Mora Lorenzo
|Viberti Ludovico
|Busa Michele
|
Miressi Alessandro
|8
|FRA
|Tomac Mewen
|Fuchs Roman
|Secchi Clement
|
Grousset Maxime
Men’s 400 Medley Relay, Sorted By Seed Time
|Lane
|Team
|Swimmer 1
|Swimmer 2
|Swimmer 3
|Swimmer 4
|Seed Time
|4
|POL
|Stokowski Kacper
|Kalusowski Jan
|Majerski Jakub
|Masiuk Ksawery
|3:21.70
|5
|NAB
|Lifintsev Miron
|Prigoda Kirill
|Minakov Andrei
|Kornev Egor
|3:22.08
|3
|CAN
|Tierney Blake
|Knox Finlay
|Kharun Ilya
|Kisil Yuri
|3:22.66
|6
|USA
|Casas Shaine
|Andrew Michael
|Rose Dare
|Alexy Jack
|3:22.83
|2
|AUS
|Cooper Isaac
|Yong Joshua
|Temple Matthew
|Giuliani Maximillian
|3:23.45
|7
|ITA
|Mora Lorenzo
|Viberti Ludovico
|Busa Michele
|Miressi Alessandro
|3:23.53
|1
|JPN
|Yura Masaki
|Taniguchi Taku
|Yasue Takaya
|Seki Kaiya
|3:23.67
|8
|FRA
|Tomac Mewen
|Fuchs Roman
|Secchi Clement
|Grousset Maxime
|3:23.88
Michael Andrew?
Request World Aquatics to revolve the door the full 360 degrees.
Good decisions ! if Michael improves on his turns …..