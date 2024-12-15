Miron Lifintsev Enters for Neutral Athletes B, US Swaps 3/4 Legs For Men’s Medley Relay

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s Relay Lineups

Poland led the way through prelims with a 3:21.70 and have made no changes for the final. Neutral Athletes ‘B’ won the mixed 4×100 medley last night and have made changes for tonight’s final as only Andrei Minakov will stay on the fly leg. Miron Lifintsev won the 100 back this week in a 48.76 and will be a boost after Pavel Samusenko led off in a 49.57 this morning.

The US has also made three changes for the night. Shaine Casas led off this morning and is the only swimmer on for tonight. Michael Andrew will swim the breaststroke leg, taking over for AJ Pouch who did not swim the individual event this week. Dare Rose and Jack Alexy had a huge back half last night on the mixed medley relay to help move the US from 8th to 2nd. Alexy won gold in the individual 100 free this week in a 45.38.

Canada, the #3 seed, did not make any changes. Australia brings in Max Giuliani as the anchor leg after Harrison Turner anchored this morning.

Men’s 400 Medley Relay, Sorted By Lane

Lane Team Swimmer 1 Swimmer 2 Swimmer 3 Swimmer 4 1 JPN Yura Masaki Taniguchi Taku Yasue Takaya Seki Kaiya 2 AUS Cooper Isaac Yong Joshua Temple Matthew Giuliani Maximillian 3 CAN Tierney Blake Knox Finlay Kharun Ilya Kisil Yuri 4 POL Stokowski Kacper Kalusowski Jan Majerski Jakub Masiuk Ksawery 5 NAB Lifintsev Miron Prigoda Kirill Minakov Andrei Kornev Egor 6 USA Casas Shaine Andrew Michael Rose Dare Alexy Jack 7 ITA Mora Lorenzo Viberti Ludovico Busa Michele Miressi Alessandro 8 FRA Tomac Mewen Fuchs Roman Secchi Clement Grousset Maxime

Men’s 400 Medley Relay, Sorted By Seed Time