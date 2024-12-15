US Looks For World Record With Smith-King-Walsh-Douglass On 400 Medley (Women’s Relay Lineup)

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s Relay Lineups

The US led through this morning’s prelims by over half a second. Even with the lead, the US swapped out all four legs. World Record holder Regan Smith will lead off, followed by Lilly King who won silver in the 100 breast this week. Newly minted World Record holder in the 100 fly Gretchen Walsh will swim the fly leg while Kate Douglass will anchor.

The World Record looks to be in jeopardy as the US swam a 3:48.56 this morning and the record stands at a 3:44.35. Just the fly leg alone should be about three seconds as Alex Shackell swam a 55.81 this morning while Walsh swam a 52.71 flat start in the final this week.

China, the #2 seed tonight, did not make any swaps for tonight. Sweden made one change as Sophie Hansson will swim the breaststroke leg instead of Olivia Klint Ipsa who swam a 1:04.80 this morning.

Neutral Athletes B are one to watch out for as well as Evgeniia Chikunova has entered for the breaststroke leg. She was 5th in the individual event this week in a 1:03.79, faster than the 1:04.65 this morning from Yuliya Efimova.

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Lineups, Sorted by Lane

Lane Team Swimmer 1 Swimmer 2 Swimmer 3 Swimmer 4 1 HUN KOMOROCZY Lora Fanni FANGLI Henrietta UGRAI Panna ABRAHAM Lilla Minna 2 ITA CURTIS Sara PILATO Benedetta CAPRETTA Elena MORINI Sofia 3 SWE ROSVALL Hanna HANSSON Sophie HANSSON Louise JUNEVIK Sara 4 USA SMITH Regan KING Lilly WALSH Gretchen DOUGLASS Kate 5 CHN QIAN Xinan TANG Qianting CHEN Luying LIU Shuhan 6 GBR WOOD Abbie EVANS Angharad OKARO Eva ANDERSON Freya 7 NAB AGAPITOVA Elizaveta CHIKUNOVA Evgeniia SURKOVA Arina KLEPIKOVA Daria 8 JPN NAGAOKA Aimi KATO Kotomi HIRAI Mizuki JINNO Yume

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Lineups, Sorted by Seed Time