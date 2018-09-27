Michigan Snags Verbal Commitment from ABF’s River Wright

Attleboro, Massachusetts-native River Wright has made a verbal commitment to the University of Michigan’s class of 2023. He follows on the heels of his older brother, Owen Wright, who swam in Division I at UMass under legendary head coach Russ Yarworth, who is also an Attleboro native.

Wright swam for Attleboro High School his freshman year, finishing 2nd in the 100 back (52.31) and 4th in the 200 IM (1:54.96) at the 2016 Massachusetts Division I State Championships. Since then he has focused on club swimming at Bluefish Swim Club and dropped to PBs of 49.12 and 1:48.41 in those respective events. A highly versatile swimmer, he has Winter Juniors cuts or better in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

He competed at both Summer Nationals and Juniors in Irvine this summer, finaling in the 200 fly and 200 IM at the former and in the 100 free, 100 breast and 100 fly in the latter. All told he improved his times in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100 breast, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM this summer.

In SCY, Wright’s times will make him competitive anywhere the Wolverines need him most. His best times would have scored at 2018 B1G Championships in the 100 fly and 200 fly and he was just off in the 200 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM. Michigan has also received verbal commitments from Andrew Trepanier, Christian Farricker, Donald Scott, Jack McCurdy, Nadav Aaronson, and Noah Yarian for the class of 2023.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.41

100 back – 49.12

100 fly – 47.63

200 fly – 1 47.97

50 free – 20.79

100 free – 45.18

200 free – 1:37.63

100 breast – 55.97

200 IM – 1:48.41