Israeli Sprinter Nadav Aaronson Verbally Commits to Michigan

Nadav Aaronson has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan for 2018-19. He will enter in the class of 2022 with AJ Bornstein, Andrew Babyak, David Cleason, Dylan Boyd, Eric Storms, Ian Miskelley, Jared Daigle, Jérémie Luong, Mason Hunter, Michael MacGillivray, Patrick Callan, and Will Chan. Aaronson is from Ramot HaShavim, Israel. He graduated from high school in 2016 and is currently serving in the IDF. He wrote on social media:

“Proud to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Michigan. Can’t wait to become a Wolverine! GO BLUE! 〽🔹🔸 #classof2023 #goblue”

Aaronson swims for Hapoel Dolphin Netanya swimming club. He specializes in the shorter end of the spectrum in back, fly and free.

Top times (converted to SCY):

50 SCM back – 24.54 (22.10)

100 SCM back – 53.42 (48.12)

50 SCM fly – 24.13 (21.73)

50 LCM back – 25.94 (22.82)

100 LCM back – 57.30 (50.54)

50 LCM fly – 24.91 (21.81)

50 LCM free – 23.67 (20.60)

