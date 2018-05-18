Ledecky’s Double Gives Krayzelburg Early Indy SwimSquad Lead

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

It took all of three sessions for Katie Ledecky to hit the maximum 20 points for Team Krayzelburg in the SwimSquad battle, and his team leads by 13 with two days to go.

Ledecky won the 1500 on night 1 and the 400 on night 2, finishing her 2018 Pro Swim Series debut with a perfect 20-for-20 score in the SwimSquad. Krayzelburg also got a win from Kelsi Dahlia in the 100 fly. Krayzelburg leads the series by a comfortable 25 points after Mesa, and has a 13-point Indy edge over Team Coughlin in the early goings. But Krayzelburg also had a meet-high 5 scoring opportunities in the first two days, with only 7 scoring chances left.

Coughlin got points from all four of her potential scorers tonight. Simone Manuel (100 free) and Tom Shields (100 fly) were the top scorers on the team with runner-up finishes. She also has 7 swims remaining.

Team Sandeno is running tight with Coughlin, getting a win from Zane Grothe in the 400 free. She only had three of four potential scorers score tonight, but has 8 scoring chances left.

Team Lezak remains in fourth despite yet another 100 free win from Nathan Adrian. Only three of four potential scorers earned points tonight, and the breaststroke decision (Ian Finnerty over Kevin Cordes and Cody Miller) has already cost 5 points.

KrayzelburgSquad 41 Starter Events Points Free Katie Ledecky 400/1500 20 Back Olivia Smoliga 100/200 Breast Nic Fink 100/200 7 Fly Kelsi Dahlia 100/200 10 IM Chase Kalisz 200/400 Flex Zach Apple 50/100FR 4

CoughlinSquad 28 Starter Points Free Simone Manuel 50/100 8 Back Ali Deloof 100 Breast Lilly King 100/200 7 Fly Tom Shields 100/200 8 IM Melanie Margalis 200/400 Flex Hali Flickinger 200FL/400FR 5

SandenoSquad 26 Starter Points Free Zane Grothe 400/800 10 Back Jacob Pebley 100/200 Breast Emily Escobedo 100/200 8 Fly Ella Eastin 100/200 IM Brooke Forde 200/400 Flex Leah Smith 400IM/400FR 8

LezakSquad 17 Starter Points Free Nathan Adrian 50/100 10 Back Lisa Bratton 100/200 Breast Ian Finnerty 100/200 Fly Pace Clark 100/200 2 IM Jay Litherland 200/400 Flex Mallory Comerford 100/200FR 5

SCORING FORMAT

Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.

Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are: Free (50 through 1500) Back (50 through 200) Breast (50 through 200) Fly (50 through 200) IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM) Flex (any two races)

An athlete must make the top 8 to score points: 1st: 10 2nd: 8 3rd: 7 4th: 5 5th: 4 6th: 3 7th: 2 8th: 1

