Ledecky Record USA nei 400 (3:57’94)-Stasera Ad Atlanta Arriva Dressel

Six Storylines to Follow at the 2018 Atlanta Classic The world’s #1 sprinter Caeleb Dressel is taking on some events that some may say are his ‘off’ events, but we all know that they’re more like his ‘slightly less good’ events.

Penny Oleksiak, Molly Hannis Added to Atlanta Swim Classic Entries Penny Oleksiak will race in her first meet since winning 3 silvers at the Commonwealth Games in April.