TX Breaststroker Donald Scott Verbally Commits to Michigan

Keller, Texas-native and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Donald Scott has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan’s class of 2023. He will join Andrew Trepanier, Christian Farricker, Jack McCurdy, Nadav Aaronson, and Noah Yarian in Ann Arbor next fall.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Michigan!

“Thank you to my mom and dad, team, and Coaches Mike, Sam and Jason for helping me along the way. Go Blue!”

Scott is a senior at Keller’s Central High School. He placed 14th in the 200 IM (PB in prelims, 1:54.19 in finals) and 14th in the 100 breast (56.71p, 57.28f) at the 2018 Texas UIL 6A State Meet, having only qualified in the 100 breast the year before. In club swimming he represents Lakeside Aquatic Club. He has been improving in leaps and bounds since starting high school. This summer he had an outstanding LCM season, going best times in the 100/200/400 free and 100/200 breast at Austin Sectionals. He qualified for finals in all his events but the 50 free and added national time standards in the 200 breast and 400 free to the 100 breast and 200 free he’d gotten last year. Scott also competed at Summer Junior Nationals, swimming the 100/200 breast and 200/400 free.

Best times progression:

Event 2016 PB 2017 PB 2018 PB 100 SCY breast 59.68 57.14 56.37 200 SCY breast 2:13.29 2:03.82 2:02.56 200 SCY free 1:47.21 1:41.70 1:40.52 500 SCY Free 4:48.46 4:44.21 4:32.99 200 SCY IM 1:57.97 1:54.14 1:52.97 100 LCM breast 1:08.91 1:07.51 1:04.85 200 LCM breast 2:31.84 2:28.54 2:21.12 200 LCM free 2:01.73 1:55.87 1:54.69 400 LCM free 4:16.81 4:21.58 4:02.53 200 LCM IM 2:17.64 2:11.35 2:13.12